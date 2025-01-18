Noise Launches Tag 1, India’s First Universal Smart Tag

Noise Tag 1: India's first universal smart tag, compatible with Android and iOS, for easy tracking of valuables. Priced at Rs 1,499, it offers ring mode, lost mode, community tracking, and augmented reality. Available for pre-booking now.

Noise has introduced the Noise Tag 1, India’s first universal smart tag compatible with both Android and iOS devices. Designed for effortless tracking, the smart tag integrates with Google Fast Pair and Find My Device Network for Android devices (Android 9 and above) and Apple’s Find My Network for iOS users.

Features

The Noise Tag 1 offers a range of features for tracking valuables. Its Ring Mode triggers a loud 90dB sound to help users quickly locate misplaced items. Lost Mode ensures users receive automatic notifications if the tag disconnects after a specified duration. For locating items beyond immediate range, the Community Tracking feature uses a network of Apple and Android devices to pinpoint the tag’s location.

Ideal for tracking items such as keys, wallets, luggage, and remotes, the device comes with a one-year battery life, IPX4 splash resistance, and location-sharing capabilities. It also supports augmented reality for enhanced usability. Available in Ivory, Midnight, and Charcoal, the tag is compact and designed for everyday use.

Pricing and Availability

Priced at Rs 1,499, the Noise Tag 1 will open for pre-booking soon. It will be available for purchase starting January 28, 2025, exclusively on gonoise.com.

Expanding the Connected Ecosystem

By launching Noise Tag 1, the brand has expanded its offerings in the connected lifestyle category, providing a practical tracking solution that works seamlessly with a wide range of devices. This move reflects Noise’s efforts to create a connected ecosystem aimed at simplifying daily life for consumers.

Source.