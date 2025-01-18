Galaxy S25 to Feature Deeper Gemini Integration and More AI Features

The Samsung Galaxy S25 series is set to feature deeper Gemini integration and more AI features, including a personalized daily summary and the ability to extract information from YouTube videos. The phones will also have impressive camera and battery specs.

The Samsung Galaxy S25 series is set to receive a significant upgrade in AI capabilities, thanks to deeper integration with Google Gemini. A recent leak has revealed that the Galaxy S25 Plus and Galaxy S25 Ultra will feature a range of new AI features, including a personalized daily summary and the ability to extract information from YouTube videos.

Deeper Gemini Integration

The Galaxy S25 series will reportedly accept the “Hey, Gemini” command, allowing users to interact with the AI-powered chatbot directly. This deeper integration will enable the phones to perform tasks such as extracting information from YouTube videos and copying it into the Samsung Notes app with a single command.

New AI Features

In addition to the deeper Gemini integration, the Galaxy S25 series will also introduce a new feature called “Now Brief,” which will offer users a personalized summary of their day. This feature will provide information about the weather, suggestions for using various features, a quick recap of images captured in a day, and more.

Camera and Battery Specifications

The Galaxy S25 Plus is expected to feature a 50MP primary shooter, a 12MP ultrawide sensor, and a 10MP telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom. The Galaxy S25 Ultra, on the other hand, is rumored to have four rear cameras: a 200MP main shooter, a 50MP ultrawide sensor, a 10MP telephoto sensor with 3x optical zoom, and a 50MP periscope telephoto shooter with 5x optical zoom.

Both phones will also feature impressive battery life. The Galaxy S25 Plus will sport a 4,900mAh battery, while the Galaxy S25 Ultra will be backed by a 5,000mAh battery.

Launch Date and Price

Samsung will unveil the Galaxy S25 series on January 22. While there is no information yet on the price of the Galaxy S25 and Galaxy S25 Plus, the Galaxy S25 Ultra is expected to launch somewhere between Rs 1,20,000 and Rs 1,30,000 with some bank offers bringing the price down.

