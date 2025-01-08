Nu Republic Launches Cyberstud X8 Wireless Earbuds for a Futuristic Audio Experience

Nu Republic Launches Cyberstud X8 Wireless Earbuds for a Futuristic Audio Experience
Nu Republic launches Cyberstud X8® earbuds with 56hrs playtime, X-Bass® Technology, ENC, LED lights, and 40ms low latency at INR 899.

Nu Republic, a leading Indian lifestyle technology brand known for its innovative “wear-tech” products, has unveiled the Cyberstud X8® True Wireless Earbuds. Designed for audiophiles, gamers, and tech enthusiasts, these earbuds offer premium sound quality, standout aesthetics, and unmatched functionality.

Futuristic Design with LED Lights

The Cyberstud X8 earbuds boast a bold, futuristic look with a metallic paint finish and mecha-inspired design. Their dynamic lines, sharp edges, and tech-driven energy make them ideal for individuals who appreciate modern and innovative styles. Adding to their charm are breathing LED lights that pulse with a vibrant glow, elevating your style whether at the gym, on the streets, or during daily commutes.

Immersive Sound with X-Bass Technology

Equipped with X-Bass Technology, these earbuds deliver powerful, deep bass for an unparalleled listening experience. Users can enjoy sharp, immersive audio across dual modes—Game Mode with 40ms low latency for gaming enthusiasts and Music Mode for those vibing to their favorite tracks. The dual modes allow seamless switching based on your needs.

Advanced Features for Everyday Use

The Cyberstud X8 ensures crystal-clear communication with ENC (Environmental Noise Cancellation) and dual mics, making it perfect for calls in noisy environments. These earbuds are also splash and sweat resistant, making them suitable for intense workouts or outdoor activities. With 56hrs playtime, a type-C fast-charging case, and touch controls, the Cyberstud X8® earbuds are built for convenience and all-day comfort.

Versatile Functionality and Voice Assistance

Designed to be your all-in-one companion, these earbuds feature voice assistance, enabling hands-free control over tasks. Whether for gaming marathons, gym sessions, or commutes, the Cyberstud X8 True Wireless Earbuds are perfect for every lifestyle.

Pricing and Availability

The Cyberstud X8 earbuds are available at an introductory price of INR 899 on the official Nu Republic website (www.nurepublic.co) and leading e-commerce platforms. Don’t miss out on this opportunity to upgrade your audio gear with cutting-edge technology.

