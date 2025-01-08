COLORFUL and iGame Announce NVIDIA GeForce RTX 50 Series Graphics Cards

Discover the new NVIDIA GeForce RTX 50 Series graphics cards by COLORFUL and iGame, featuring cutting-edge AI, DLSS 4, and advanced cooling solutions.

Colorful Technology Company Limited, a prominent brand in gaming PC components, laptops, and HiFi audio products, has officially unveiled its new lineup of NVIDIA GeForce RTX™ 50 Series graphics cards. This lineup includes the revamped Vulcan, Neptune, Advanced, and Ultra W models, each offering enhanced aesthetics and cooling solutions.

The NVIDIA GeForce RTX 50 Series graphics cards, powered by the NVIDIA Blackwell architecture, deliver advanced features for gamers and creators. These GPUs boast exceptional AI-powered performance, support for NVIDIA DLSS 4, and NVIDIA Studio tools, enabling users to achieve unmatched graphics fidelity and speed. Moreover, the addition of NVIDIA NIM microservices unlocks new opportunities for building AI-driven assistants and workflows.

iGame Vulcan Series

The iGame GeForce RTX 5080 Vulcan OC 16GB-V combines exceptional performance with a focus on durability, customization, and efficient cooling. The card features a robust metal die-cast top cover, middle frame, and backplate for superior structural rigidity and enhanced PCB protection.

The 5th generation iGame Smart LCD screen introduces a versatile design that supports both horizontal and vertical mounting orientations with adjustable angles. This high-resolution 800×216 display provides customizable visuals for monitoring system performance.

Additionally, the Vulcan Series includes customizable ARGB lighting zones on the top, rear, and backplate, along with a magnetic ARGB module. These lighting features, controlled through the

iGame Center app, allow users to match their system’s aesthetics seamlessly.

The upgraded cooling system, combined with a hollow backplate design, ensures optimal heat dissipation even during demanding workloads. The Vulcan lineup includes the RTX™ 5080, RTX™ 5070 Ti, and RTX 5070 models.

iGame Neptune Series

The redesigned iGame Neptune Series caters to liquid-cooling enthusiasts with its slim 2-slot form factor and all-in-one liquid cooling system. The iGame GeForce RTX 5080 Neptune OC 16GB-V comes equipped with a 360mm radiator and a micro-channel copper base for efficient cooling performance.

Its rear inlet and outlet design improves aesthetics and cable management. The integrated ARGB lighting on the card and fans can be synchronized using the iGame Center app. The daisy-chain PWM radiator fans also ensure a cleaner, more organized setup.

iGame Advanced Series

The iGame GeForce RTX 50 Advanced Series features a new Infinite Mobius Strip design and a translucent black matte finish that offers a glimpse of the internal structure. The striking metallic red frame of the fan further enhances its visual appeal.

This series includes improved Gravity Rim ARGB lighting for customizable effects. The enhanced cooling system, with a triple-fan heatsink and hollow-back design, ensures efficient heat dissipation. The Advanced Series comprises the RTX 5080, RTX 5070 Ti, and RTX 5070 models.

iGame Ultra W Series

The iGame Ultra W Series adopts a fresh Hip-Hop art style combined with its classic Pop Art design. The new cooling system features one clockwise and two counter-clockwise fans, minimizing turbulence and improving thermal efficiency.

The hollowed-out back panel allows hot air to escape, further enhancing cooling performance. The Ultra W’s RGB lighting, customizable via the iGame Center app, adds to its aesthetic appeal. This series includes the RTX 5080, RTX 5070 Ti, and RTX 5070 models.

Compact Solutions for SFF Systems

For enthusiasts building compact systems, the iGame GeForce RTX 5070 Ultra OC and COLORFUL GeForce RTX 5070 NB EX-V are tailored to meet the SFF-Ready Enthusiast GeForce Card size guidelines. These graphics cards are compatible with mini-ITX and micro-ATX cases, simplifying small-form-factor builds.

Pricing and Availability

For detailed information about pricing and availability, users are encouraged to contact their local COLORFUL Technology representatives. Stay tuned to the brand’s social media channels for updates on the latest NVIDIA GeForce RTX™ 50 Series graphics cards.