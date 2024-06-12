Nu Republic Launches India’s First Fidget Spinner Wireless Earbuds

Nu Republic has introduced the Cyberstud Spin, a new wireless earbud designed with a unique fidget spinner case. This innovative product combines entertainment with functionality, catering to both music lovers and gamers.

Key Highlights:

Innovative Fidget Spinner Design: First in India, integrates a fidget spinner with wireless earbuds.

First in India, integrates a fidget spinner with wireless earbuds. High-Quality Audio: Features X-Bass technology for superior sound and Environmental Noise Cancellation.

Features X-Bass technology for superior sound and Environmental Noise Cancellation. Versatile Use: Dual modes for gaming and music with a low latency of 40ms.

Dual modes for gaming and music with a low latency of 40ms. Long Battery Life: Offers up to 70 hours of playtime with fast charging capabilities.

Offers up to 70 hours of playtime with fast charging capabilities. Accessibility: Available at INR 2499, making advanced audio tech more accessible.

Unique Design and High-Performance Technology

The Cyberstud Spin stands out with its charging case that doubles as a fidget spinner, featuring a metallic finish that’s both eye-catching and functional. The earbuds come equipped with the latest Bluetooth V5.3 technology, ensuring reliable and uninterrupted connectivity.

Exceptional Audio Quality

Nu Republic’s proprietary X-Bass technology powers the Cyberstud Spin, delivering rich bass and crystal-clear vocals. The earbuds support a frequency range from 20Hz to 20kHz, providing an immersive audio experience whether you’re engaged in an intense gaming session or enjoying your favorite tracks.

Durability and Connectivity

These earbuds are not only stylish but also built to last. They are splash and sweat resistant, making them suitable for a wide range of activities. With a robust connectivity range of up to 15 meters, users can enjoy seamless audio without the hassle of wires.

Market Availability

Ujjwal Sarin, the founder of Nu Republic, shared his enthusiasm for the launch, noting the earbuds’ dual functionality and stylish design. The Cyberstud Spin is now available for purchase, designed to meet the needs of a diverse consumer base looking for quality and innovation in their audio devices.