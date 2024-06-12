Apple’s Latest Software Update Leaves Behind Older iPads, Macs, and Apple Watches

Apple’s recently announced software updates, iOS 17, iPadOS 17, macOS Sonoma, and watchOS 10, promise new features and improved performance for a range of devices. However, not all Apple products are making the cut. Several older models will be left behind, unable to upgrade to the latest versions.

Affected Devices:

iPads: iPad 5th generation, iPad Pro (9.7-inch, 12.9-inch 1st gen), and iPad Air 2

iPad 5th generation, iPad Pro (9.7-inch, 12.9-inch 1st gen), and iPad Air 2 Macs: iMac 2017 and earlier, MacBook Air 2017 and earlier, MacBook Pro 2016 and earlier, MacBook 2017 and earlier, iMac Pro (all models)

iMac 2017 and earlier, MacBook Air 2017 and earlier, MacBook Pro 2016 and earlier, MacBook 2017 and earlier, iMac Pro (all models) Apple Watch: Apple Watch Series 3

Reasons for Exclusion:

Apple typically cites as the primary reason for excluding older devices from updates. Newer software often requires more processing power and memory than older models can provide, potentially leading to sluggish performance or instability. In some cases, certain features may rely on hardware components not present in older devices.

Implications for Users:

While these devices will continue to function, they won’t receive new features, security patches, or bug fixes included in the latest software updates. This could leave them more vulnerable to security threats and compatibility issues with newer apps and services.

Apple’s Upgrade Cycle:

Apple’s decision is in line with its usual practice of supporting devices for several years before cutting them off from updates. The company encourages users to upgrade to newer models to continue enjoying the latest features and security improvements.

Alternatives for Owners of Older Devices:

Owners of affected devices have a few options:

Continue Using as Is: If the device still meets your needs and you’re not concerned about missing out on the latest features or potential security risks, you can continue using it with the current software. Upgrade: Consider purchasing a newer model compatible with the latest software updates. Explore Third-Party Solutions: In some cases, third-party software or modifications may offer limited compatibility with newer features, but these should be approached with caution as they may void warranties or introduce instability.

Apple’s software updates highlight the ongoing technological evolution and the company’s commitment to pushing boundaries. However, they also serve as a reminder that not all devices can keep up with the pace of innovation.