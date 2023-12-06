NoiseFit Endeavour: A New Smartwatch Unveiled by Noise

Noise, recognized as a leading smartwatch and connected lifestyle brand in India, has expanded its round dial portfolio with the launch of the NoiseFit Endeavour. This new addition aims to enhance fitness assessment accuracy and user safety. The smartwatch is available in a range of colors and can be purchased on Amazon and gonoise.com for INR 2,999.

Key Highlights:

Launched by Noise, the NoiseFit Endeavour features SoS and Rapid Health Technology.

Available in five colors: Vintage Brown, Fiery Orange, Teal Blue, Camo Black, and Jet Black.

Priced at INR 2,999, available exclusively on Amazon and gonoise.com.

Includes a 1.46” AMOLED display, 600 nits brightness, and an Always-on-display feature.

Offers up to 7 days of battery life and is IP68 water and dust resistant.

Equipped with Noise Health SuiteTM for tracking health metrics and a Productivity Suite for reminders and forecasts.

Incorporates SOS technology for safety, allowing location sharing and emergency contact storage.

The NoiseFit Endeavour is designed for adventure lovers and introduces SOS technology, a significant enhancement in safety features. This technology enables users to quickly share their live location and store up to five emergency contacts. The smartwatch also features Rapid Health Measurement Technology, which uses various sensors to provide a comprehensive health report in just 100 seconds.

In terms of display, the NoiseFit Endeavour comes with a 1.46” AMOLED screen with 600 nits of brightness and an Always-on-display feature. It boasts a battery life of up to 7 days. The Noise Health SuiteTM offers tracking of vital health metrics like heart rate, SpO2, sleep patterns, stress levels, and breathing exercises. Additionally, the built-in Productivity Suite provides daily reminders and weather forecasts. The smartwatch is also durable, thanks to its IP68 water and dust resistance, and includes Noise Buzz for managing call logs and storing contacts.