OnePlus 12 Series and Buds 3 Launched at New Delhi Event

OnePlus, a prominent technology brand, revealed its latest products – the OnePlus 12 Series, which includes the OnePlus 12 and OnePlus 12R, and the OnePlus Buds 3, at a launch event in New Delhi. The company also previewed the upcoming OnePlus 12R Genshin Impact Edition. These releases mark a significant step in OnePlus’s journey in the smartphone and wireless audio markets.

Key Highlights:

The OnePlus 12 Series features the OnePlus 12 and OnePlus 12R, aiming to balance high performance with energy efficiency.

The OnePlus 12 offers a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 mobile platform, a 2K 120Hz ProXDR display, 100W SUPERVOOC charging, and a 4th Gen Hasselblad Camera.

OnePlus 12R focuses on gaming performance and will be available in Cool Blue and Iron Gray.

OnePlus Buds 3 feature a dual-driver acoustic system, active noise cancellation, and a sliding volume control.

The OnePlus 12R Genshin Impact Edition, set for release on 28 February, promises optimized gaming experiences.

In a statement, Pete Lau, Founder of OnePlus and Senior Vice President at OPPO and OnePlus, expressed his enthusiasm for the OnePlus 12 series, which represents the company’s decade-long dedication to excellence. The series aims to disrupt the industry by offering high-quality experiences without the need for additional “Plus,” “Pro,” or “Ultra” designations.

The OnePlus 12 has been designed as an all-around flagship, blending performance with design. It features the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 mobile platform, a new 2K 120Hz ProXDR display, and 100W SUPERVOOC fast charging, along with the latest Hasselblad Camera for Mobile technology.

The OnePlus 12R targets gamers with its performance-led ethos. As the first OnePlus R device to launch outside of China and India, it incorporates the best features of the OnePlus 12, focusing on gaming performance. It will be available in two color options: Cool Blue and Iron Gray.

OnePlus Buds 3, with their integrated coaxial design, promise exceptional sound quality. The dual-driver acoustic system, personalized active noise cancellation, and sliding volume control are designed to enhance the audio experience.

Lastly, the OnePlus 12R Genshin Impact Edition, developed in collaboration with HoYoverse, is set to launch on 28 February. This edition focuses on providing an immersive gaming experience, especially tailored for Genshin Impact, and will include exclusive collectable merchandise and a custom-designed gift box.