OnePlus 12 Series Launch Set for January 2024

OnePlus, a global technology brand, has released a video marking its ten-year anniversary, where it announced the global launch date for its upcoming OnePlus 12 and OnePlus 12R flagship devices. Scheduled for January 23, 2024, this launch signifies a milestone in the company’s history. For the first time, the OnePlus R series will be available outside of India and China.

Key Highlights:

OnePlus 12 and OnePlus 12R global launch on January 23, 2024.

OnePlus R series to be sold outside India and China for the first time.

OnePlus has grown into a global brand with over 50.2 million community members.

Sales of OnePlus devices have increased globally, with a 59% growth year-over-year.

The OnePlus 12 Series addresses the industry challenge of balancing performance and efficiency.

In its ten-year journey, OnePlus has established itself in over 50 markets and has amassed a significant user base. The brand’s global sales figures have seen notable growth, particularly a 59% increase globally and a 40% rise in India, highlighting its expanding international presence.

The anniversary video featured founders and friends, including Pete Lau and Kinder Liu, discussing the brand’s origins and its commitment to premium, user-focused technology. Lau emphasized the brand’s enduring ‘Never Settle’ ethos, underscoring its commitment to innovation despite the changing global landscape.

Liu highlighted the role of co-creation in the brand’s development, stressing the importance of collaboration with users in creating cutting-edge technology. He expressed his aspiration for OnePlus to continue leading in technological innovation for the next decade.

The OnePlus 12 Series represents a culmination of ten years of technological advancement. It aims to balance performance, power consumption, heat dissipation, and longevity. The OnePlus 12, featuring the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Mobile Platform and a 4th Gen Hasselblad Camera with a new 64MP 3x periscope lens, is positioned as an all-around flagship device. The OnePlus 12R, set to debut outside India and China, focuses on performance.

The launch event, named “OnePlus Smooth Beyond Belief,” is scheduled at 19:30 IST on January 23, 2024. As OnePlus embarks on its next decade, it remains committed to challenging the norm and delivering superior smart device experiences to its global user base.

