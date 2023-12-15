Kia Sonet: India’s New Premium Compact SUV

Kia has unveiled the new Sonet in India, designed for modern, tech-savvy consumers. The updated Sonet includes advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) with 10 features, such as Front Collision Avoidance Assist and Lane Following Assist, among others. It also offers a comprehensive safety package with more than 25 features, setting a new standard in its segment. The vehicle uniquely combines premium features with value, aiming to attract a broad range of consumers.
Kia Sonet World Premiere in India: Key Highlights
- Introduction of the new Kia Sonet, featuring advanced safety and technology.
- Includes ADAS with 10 autonomous features and 15 high-safety features.
- Over 70 connected car features, marking it as a tech-oriented compact SUV.
- Reintroduction of manual transmission across all diesel variants.
- Standard inclusion of 6 airbags in all Kia vehicles in India.
The New Sonet’s second world premiere was celebrated by Tae-Jin Park, Managing Director and CEO of Kia India. He highlighted the Sonet’s success in India and its global reach, exporting to over 100 countries with a significant customer base. Park emphasized the brand’s commitment to integrating premium features with a value-driven ownership experience.
Safety Features
- The Sonet is equipped with Level 1 ADAS, featuring 10 autonomous functions.
- A robust standard safety package across all variants, including Electronic Stability Control, airbags, and parking sensors.
Exterior Design
- The Sonet showcases a bold and sporty design.
- It features Crown Jewel LED Headlamps, Star Map LED DRLs, and sleek fog lamps.
- Enhanced with R16 Crystal Cut Alloy Wheels and a new bumper design.
Interior Experience
- The cabin boasts LED Ambient Sound Lighting and a BOSE Premium 7 Speaker System.
- It includes a dual-screen connected panel with a 10.25” color LCD MID and touchscreen navigation.
- Offers five interior color options, including a new premium brown insert.
Convenience Features
- The vehicle comes with a 360 Degree Camera and a power driver’s seat.
- Kia Connect offers over 70 connected car features for enhanced safety, convenience, and vehicle management.
The new Sonet is available in various trims and engine-transmission combinations, catering to a wide range of preferences and needs. With these features, Kia aims to lead the compact SUV segment in India.
