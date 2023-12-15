Kia Sonet: India’s New Premium Compact SUV

Vishal Jain
December 15, 2023

Kia has unveiled the new Sonet in India, designed for modern, tech-savvy consumers. The updated Sonet includes advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) with 10 features, such as Front Collision Avoidance Assist and Lane Following Assist, among others. It also offers a comprehensive safety package with more than 25 features, setting a new standard in its segment. The vehicle uniquely combines premium features with value, aiming to attract a broad range of consumers.

Kia Sonet World Premiere in India: Key Highlights

  • Introduction of the new Kia Sonet, featuring advanced safety and technology.
  • Includes ADAS with 10 autonomous features and 15 high-safety features.
  • Over 70 connected car features, marking it as a tech-oriented compact SUV.
  • Reintroduction of manual transmission across all diesel variants.
  • Standard inclusion of 6 airbags in all Kia vehicles in India.

The New Sonet’s second world premiere was celebrated by Tae-Jin Park, Managing Director and CEO of Kia India. He highlighted the Sonet’s success in India and its global reach, exporting to over 100 countries with a significant customer base. Park emphasized the brand’s commitment to integrating premium features with a value-driven ownership experience.

Safety Features

  • The Sonet is equipped with Level 1 ADAS, featuring 10 autonomous functions.
  • A robust standard safety package across all variants, including Electronic Stability Control, airbags, and parking sensors.

Exterior Design

  • The Sonet showcases a bold and sporty design.
  • It features Crown Jewel LED Headlamps, Star Map LED DRLs, and sleek fog lamps.
  • Enhanced with R16 Crystal Cut Alloy Wheels and a new bumper design.

Interior Experience

  • The cabin boasts LED Ambient Sound Lighting and a BOSE Premium 7 Speaker System.
  • It includes a dual-screen connected panel with a 10.25” color LCD MID and touchscreen navigation.
  • Offers five interior color options, including a new premium brown insert.

Convenience Features

  • The vehicle comes with a 360 Degree Camera and a power driver’s seat.
  • Kia Connect offers over 70 connected car features for enhanced safety, convenience, and vehicle management.

The new Sonet is available in various trims and engine-transmission combinations, catering to a wide range of preferences and needs. With these features, Kia aims to lead the compact SUV segment in India.

About the author

Vishal Jain

Vishal’s reviews provide a comprehensive look at the latest software and apps in the market. His hands-on approach and detailed analysis help readers make informed decisions about the tools they use daily.

