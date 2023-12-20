OnePlus 12 Series Launch: Ticket Sales Begin for January Event

OnePlus is set to launch its OnePlus 12 series on 23rd January 2024 at Pragati Maidan in New Delhi. This event offers a unique opportunity for the Indian community to be among the first to experience OnePlus’s latest flagship products.

Key Highlights:

OnePlus 12 series launch event scheduled for 23rd January 2024 at Pragati Maidan, New Delhi.

Exclusive opportunity for attendees to experience the new OnePlus 12 and OnePlus 12R.

Tickets available from 3rd January 2024 on PayTM Insider and OnePlus.in, with discounts for RCC members.

Scheduled for January 23, 2024, the event at Pragati Maidan in New Delhi will open its gates at 1730 Hours IST. It marks a significant milestone for OnePlus, showcasing a decade of technological advancements.

The launch event, themed “Smooth Beyond Belief,” focuses on the fast and smooth operation that is a hallmark of OnePlus technology. It will feature the OnePlus 12 and the OnePlus 12R, highlighting the brand’s continuous efforts to innovate in the smart device sector.

Tickets for this event will be available starting 3rd January 2024. They can be purchased on PayTM Insider and the official OnePlus website. Additionally, members of the RCC (Red Cable Club) can enjoy a 50% discount on their ticket purchases via OnePlus.in.

OnePlus has hinted at further updates regarding ticket pricing and categories, urging technology enthusiasts and brand loyalists to stay informed through their official website, social media channels, and community forums.

Attendees at the “Smooth Beyond Belief” launch event will have the unique chance to try out the latest OnePlus devices, including the OnePlus 12 series, in various experience zones set up at the venue. This event is an opportunity for fans and technology aficionados to engage directly with the latest innovations from OnePlus.