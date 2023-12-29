OnePlus 12R Design Unveiled, Global Launch Set for Early 2024

OnePlus has unveiled the design of its upcoming OnePlus 12R smartphone, set to launch globally in the first quarter of 2024. This announcement precedes the company’s “Smooth Beyond Belief” launch event scheduled for January 23, 2024.

Key Highlights:

The OnePlus 12R, a part of the OnePlus 12 Series, will be released in two color options: Cool Blue and Iron Gray.

This model marks the first global launch of a OnePlus R Series device, expanding its availability beyond India and China.

The OnePlus 12R features a new antenna system, designed to enhance performance during online gaming.

The OnePlus R Series is known for its focus on performance, particularly in mobile gaming.

The OnePlus 12 Series addresses the challenge of balancing high performance with power consumption, heat dissipation, and device longevity.

OnePlus, a leading technology brand, has revealed the first image of the OnePlus 12R, the latest addition to its OnePlus 12 Series. The phone will be available in two colorways: Cool Blue and Iron Gray. The Cool Blue variant offers a glossy finish, while the Iron Gray option provides a matte feel. Both versions include a matte metal frame and feature the OnePlus Alert Slider on the left side of the device. This design change has allowed for the incorporation of a new integrated antenna system, aimed at improving performance during online gaming.

The OnePlus R Series, previously limited to the markets of India and China, is now set to reach a global audience. Starting with the OnePlus 9R in 2021, the series has continued through successive models, each focusing on performance and gaming capabilities. The OnePlus 12R’s global launch is a response to the growing demand for high-performance gaming smartphones worldwide.

The OnePlus 12 Series, which includes the OnePlus 12 and the OnePlus 12R, has been developed over a decade. These devices aim to balance high performance with efficient power consumption, effective heat dissipation, and longevity. Each model in the series offers unique features, allowing users to choose a smartphone that best suits their needs. Both the OnePlus 12 and OnePlus 12R are set to debut at the upcoming OnePlus launch event.