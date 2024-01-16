OnePlus Buds 3 Set to Launch with OnePlus 12 Series

OnePlus is all set to release its latest product, the OnePlus Buds 3, alongside the OnePlus 12 series on January 23rd, 2024. The launch is eagerly anticipated in India, Europe, and North America, marking a significant addition to OnePlus’s portfolio of wireless audio devices.

Key Highlights:

OnePlus Buds 3 to be released on January 23rd, alongside the OnePlus 12 series.

The Buds 3 features dual dynamic drivers in a coaxial design for top-tier sound quality.

Offers a broad frequency range from 15Hz to 40KHz and advanced noise cancellation up to 49dB.

Available in two colors: Splendid Blue and Metallic Gray.

Ergonomic design with a metallic coating and matte finish, weighing 4.8g each.

Incorporates an innovative sliding touch control for volume adjustments.

OnePlus, known for its advancements in the technology sector, is introducing the OnePlus Buds 3, a truly wireless audio device. The Buds 3 is designed to enhance the audio experience with its high-fidelity sound and user-friendly interface.

The OnePlus Buds 3 integrates dual dynamic drivers, combining a 10.4mm woofer and a 6mm tweeter. This design promises a comprehensive frequency range, delivering powerful bass, clear treble, and resonant vocals. Moreover, the Buds 3 is equipped with advanced noise cancellation technology, capable of reducing up to 49dB of noise, providing an undisturbed audio experience.

The design of the OnePlus Buds 3 focuses on comfort and visual appeal. Available in Splendid Blue and Metallic Gray, the earbuds are crafted with a high-grade aluminum alloy, giving them a luxurious feel. The lightweight design, at just 4.8 grams per earbud, and the ergonomic fit are engineered for comfort and stability. Additionally, the Buds 3 features a new sliding touch control for volume adjustments, enhancing the user experience.

OnePlus is confident that the OnePlus Buds 3 will be a notable addition to the wireless audio market, inviting users to experience the future of True Wireless Stereo (TWS) technology.