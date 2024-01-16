URBAN Zippy Smartwatch: Merging Tech and Fashion for Youth

Swayam Malhotra
January 16, 2024

URBAN, an emerging technology brand, has launched the URBAN Zippy AMOLED Calling Smartwatch. This new product combines technological functionality with style, targeting youth and young adults.

  • Over 100 Watch Faces: The Zippy offers a wide variety of watch faces.
  • Customizable On-Watch Faces: Seven options to personalize the watch.
  • Health Monitoring Features: Includes SpO2, heart rate, and blood pressure monitoring.
  • Affordable Pricing: Launched at an inaugural price of INR 2,399.
  • Variety of Color Options: Available in Pink, Blue, and Green.

The URBAN Zippy Smartwatch, with its AMOLED display and always-on functionality, promises a vibrant viewing experience. It’s designed as a fashion accessory that aligns with the modern lifestyle. The smartwatch is equipped with a variety of features, including customizable watch faces and health monitoring tools like SpO2, heart rate, and blood pressure monitoring.

Aashish Kumbhat, Co-Founder of URBAN, commented on the launch, stating, “URBAN Zippy is our approach to combining fashion and technology for the young adults and Gen Z. A smartwatch is now a statement and fashion accessory, and with URBAN Zippy, we’re introducing our first product in this endeavor.”

Specifications and Features:

  • Design: Sleek, contemporary design with a comfortable silicone strap.
  • Display: AMOLED soft touch display with an always-on feature.
  • Health Monitoring: Tracks SpO2, heart rate, and blood pressure; includes sleep monitoring.
  • Connectivity and Communication: Features address book, BT calling, and a dialer pad.
  • Customization: Offers over 100 watch faces and various personalization options.
  • Productivity and Fitness: Includes weather forecasts, games, step count, and sports modes.
  • Colour Options: Available in Fluorescent Green, Vibrant Blue, and Trendy Pink.

Price and Availability

The URBAN Zippy is priced at INR 8,999, with a special launch price of INR 2,399. It is available in Pink, Blue, and Green, catering to various style preferences. The smartwatches are available for purchase on the company’s official website, e-commerce platforms, and at retail stores.

