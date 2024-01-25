OnePlus Buds 3: Top-Tier Features at an Affordable Price Point

OnePlus has once again made waves in the tech industry with the introduction of the OnePlus Buds 3. These earbuds, positioned as a budget-friendly alternative with high-end features, are set to hit the market on February 5th for just $99.

Key Highlights:

Priced at $99, launching on February 5th.

Features dual dynamic drivers, LHDC 5.0 support, and active noise cancellation up to 49db.

Offers up to 44 hours of battery life with the charging case.

Equipped with Google Fast Pair and supports 3D Audio on Android and iOS.

Available in Splendid Blue and Metallic Gray.

OnePlus Buds 3: A Closer Look at the Features

Enhanced Audio Experience

The OnePlus Buds 3 are equipped with a dual-driver setup, designed to provide a broad frequency response range from 15 Hz to 40 KHz. This range ensures detailed sound reproduction, whether it’s the deep tones of the bass or the subtleties of high-frequency notes. The Buds 3 also come with Bass Wave technology, enhancing the depth and clarity of the bass.

High-Resolution Wireless Audio

OnePlus hasn’t compromised on audio quality with these earbuds. The inclusion of the LHDC 5.0 Bluetooth codec allows the Buds 3 to achieve Wireless Hi-Res Audio certification, supporting a 96KHz sample rate and 24-bit bit depth. However, it’s important to note that not all smartphones support LHDC, which could limit the potential of these earbuds with certain devices.

Smart Noise Cancellation and 3D Audio

The OnePlus Buds 3 stand out with their Smart Scene Noise Cancellation 2.0, offering three levels of noise canceling up to 49 dB. This feature enables users to enjoy distraction-free listening in various environments. The earbuds also boast 3D Audio capabilities, offering an immersive sound experience that mimics being in a concert hall.

Long-Lasting Battery and Fast Charging

Regarding battery life, the OnePlus Buds 3 don’t disappoint. They offer up to 44 hours of playtime with the charging case. The earbuds also support fast charging, providing 2 hours of playback with just 10 minutes of charging, making them ideal for users on the go.

Design and Connectivity: Tailored for Ease and Comfort

Designed with user comfort in mind, the Buds 3 are suitable for long listening sessions. The earbuds support Bluetooth 5.3 and Google Fast Pair, ensuring a smooth and quick connection process with a wide range of devices.

Customizable Noise Cancellation and Immersive 3D Audio

The Buds 3 introduce Smart Scene Noise Cancellation 2.0, offering adjustable noise-canceling levels up to 49 dB. This adaptability makes them suitable for a variety of listening environments, from quiet rooms to noisy commutes. The 3D Audio feature, with its directional sound capabilities, adds an extra dimension to the audio, delivering a concert-like experience.

Design and Connectivity

The Buds 3 are designed for comfort and prolonged use, allowing users to wear them for extended periods without discomfort. They support Bluetooth 5.3 and Google Fast Pair, ensuring a seamless and hassle-free connection with devices.

The OnePlus Buds 3 are a compelling option for those seeking high-quality audio features at a budget-friendly price. While they miss out on some of the more premium features of their pricier counterparts, they offer an impressive blend of sound quality, battery life, and usability.