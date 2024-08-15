OnePlus Celebrates Independence Day with Major Discounts

Celebrate India's Independence Day with OnePlus' special sale! Enjoy major discounts on the OnePlus 12, Nord 4, and more. Plus, additional savings for ICICI and OneCard users. Don't miss out on these limited-time offers!

OnePlus is marking India’s Independence Day with a special sale, offering significant discounts on a range of its popular smartphones, including the OnePlus 12, OnePlus Nord 4, and more. These deals are available across various platforms, including Amazon, OnePlus’ official website, and offline retail stores. Additionally, ICICI and OneCard users can enjoy further savings through instant discounts.

Specific Model Discounts:

OnePlus Nord 4: The OnePlus Nord 4, which typically starts at ₹29,999 for the 8GB RAM/128GB storage variant, is available with a ₹2,000 discount on the 8GB RAM models and a ₹3,000 discount on the top-end 12GB RAM/256GB storage model for ICICI and OneCard users.

OnePlus Nord CE 4: The OnePlus Nord CE 4, featuring the Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 SoC and a 5,500 mAh battery, is priced at ₹24,999 for the 8GB RAM/128GB storage model. ICICI and OneCard users can avail of a ₹3,000 instant discount on this model.

OnePlus 12: The OnePlus 12 is currently available with a temporary discount of ₹5,000 on both the 12GB RAM and 16GB RAM models. Furthermore, OneCard and ICICI Bank users can get an additional instant discount of ₹7,000. OnePlus is also offering an exchange bonus of up to ₹10,000 for specific smartphones.

OnePlus 12R: The OnePlus 12R is being offered with a temporary ₹1,000 discount on select models. Additionally, an instant discount of ₹2,000 is available for ICICI and OneCard users.

OnePlus Open Apex Edition: The OnePlus Open is available with a substantial ₹20,000 instant discount for ICICI and OneCard users. There's also an exchange bonus of up to ₹8,000 when trading in certain phones.

OnePlus’ Independence Day Sale presents a fantastic opportunity to grab some of their top-tier smartphones at significantly reduced prices. Whether you’re in the market for a powerful flagship like the OnePlus 12 or a more budget-friendly option like the Nord CE 4, there’s a deal to suit your needs. Remember, these offers are time-limited, so act fast to take advantage of these savings.