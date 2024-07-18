Flipkart to Launch GOAT Sale with Massive Smartphone Discounts Alongside Amazon’s Prime Day

Flipkart is gearing up for its GOAT Sale 2024 starting July 20, coinciding with Amazon’s Prime Day Sale. This highly anticipated event will feature huge discounts on a wide array of popular smartphones, including the iPhone 15, Galaxy S23, Nothing Phone 2a, and many more.

Sale Duration and Early Access

Unlike Amazon’s two-day Prime Day Sale, Flipkart’s GOAT Sale will continue until July 25. Flipkart Plus Members will enjoy the added benefit of early access starting July 19, granting them a head start on securing the best deals.

Bank Discounts and Offers

To sweeten the deals, Flipkart has partnered with Axis Bank, HDFC Bank, and IDFC First Bank to offer a 10% instant discount of up to Rs 5000 on credit card purchases. Additionally, users of the Flipkart Axis Bank credit card can enjoy an extra 5% cashback.

Smartphone Deals

The GOAT Sale promises exciting deals on numerous sought-after smartphones. Notably, the Nothing Phone 2a will be available with an effective starting price of Rs 19,999, while the Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 8 will be priced at Rs 32,999 and Rs 47,999 respectively.

Budget-conscious shoppers can look forward to the Moto G34 at Rs 9,999, as well as the newly launched Motorola Edge 50 Fusion and Edge 50 Pro at Rs 20,999 and Rs 27,999 respectively after applying available offers.

The much-anticipated deal price for the Apple iPhone 15 is yet to be unveiled, while details regarding discounts on Samsung, Realme, and Xiaomi smartphones will be announced soon.

With a diverse selection of smartphones on offer at enticing prices, the Flipkart GOAT Sale 2024 is poised to be a major shopping event for tech enthusiasts. The combination of extended sale duration, early access for Flipkart Plus members, bank discounts, and the promise of huge discounts on popular devices makes it a compelling alternative to Amazon’s Prime Day Sale. Whether you’re looking to upgrade your existing phone or snag the latest model, the GOAT Sale presents an excellent opportunity to do so.