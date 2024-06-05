OnePlus Community Sale: Top Deals on Smartphones, IoT Devices, and More

Discover the best deals on OnePlus smartphones, TVs, and IoT devices during the OnePlus Community Sale, running from June 4 to June 30, 2024.

The OnePlus Community Sale has kicked off, offering a plethora of discounts on smartphones, IoT devices, and other electronics. Running from June 4 to June 30, the sale features attractive deals and benefits, making it a prime opportunity for tech enthusiasts to upgrade their gadgets.

Smartphone Deals

OnePlus is offering significant discounts across its smartphone range:

OnePlus 10 Pro : Originally priced at Rs. 71,999, it’s available for Rs. 61,999 with additional benefits like a Rs. 4,000 discount with ICICI Bank cards and up to 24 months of low-cost EMI options​​.

: Originally priced at Rs. 71,999, it’s available for Rs. 61,999 with additional benefits like a Rs. 4,000 discount with ICICI Bank cards and up to 24 months of low-cost EMI options​​. OnePlus 10R : Priced at Rs. 34,999, this device includes a Rs. 4,000 discount on ICICI cards and no-cost EMI for up to 18 months​​.

: Priced at Rs. 34,999, this device includes a Rs. 4,000 discount on ICICI cards and no-cost EMI for up to 18 months​​. OnePlus 9 Pro : Available at a discounted price of Rs. 61,999, buyers can also avail an exchange bonus of Rs. 5,000 and an additional Rs. 3,000 off with HDFC Bank cards​​.

: Available at a discounted price of Rs. 61,999, buyers can also avail an exchange bonus of Rs. 5,000 and an additional Rs. 3,000 off with HDFC Bank cards​​. OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite: This budget-friendly option is now priced at Rs. 26,999 with a Rs. 1,000 discount on HDFC Bank cards and no-cost EMI options up to 6 months​​.

Offers on OnePlus TVs

Several models of OnePlus TVs are also part of the sale:

OnePlus TV 32Y1 : Discounted to Rs. 14,499 with an additional Rs. 1,000 off on ICICI Bank cards​​.

: Discounted to Rs. 14,499 with an additional Rs. 1,000 off on ICICI Bank cards​​. OnePlus TV 43Y1 : Available for Rs. 24,499, including a Rs. 2,500 additional benefits and an extra Rs. 1,500 off for HDFC Bank customers​​.

: Available for Rs. 24,499, including a Rs. 2,500 additional benefits and an extra Rs. 1,500 off for HDFC Bank customers​​. OnePlus TV 65 Q2 Pro: Buyers can get up to Rs. 5,000 off with ICICI cards, making it a compelling option for those seeking a premium TV experience​.

Deals on IoT Devices and Accessories

OnePlus has extended its sale to IoT devices and accessories:

OnePlus Buds Pro 2 : Offered at Rs. 4,499 with a Rs. 500 discount and no-cost EMI options up to 6 months​​.

: Offered at Rs. 4,499 with a Rs. 500 discount and no-cost EMI options up to 6 months​​. OnePlus Band : Priced at Rs. 2,299 after a Rs. 200 discount, making it an affordable fitness tracker option​​.

: Priced at Rs. 2,299 after a Rs. 200 discount, making it an affordable fitness tracker option​​. OnePlus Nord Watch: Available at a temporary discount of Rs. 500, now priced at Rs. 4,999​​.

How to Avail the Discounts

The discounts can be availed across various platforms, including Amazon India, OnePlus Experience Stores, and authorized retail partners like Reliance Digital and Croma. Additionally, ICICI and HDFC Bank cardholders can enjoy extra benefits such as instant discounts and no-cost EMI options​.

The OnePlus Community Sale offers an excellent opportunity for consumers to purchase high-quality smartphones, TVs, and IoT devices at discounted prices. With a range of options and additional bank offers, it’s a sale that shouldn’t be missed.