OnePlus Hosts Pawtraits 2.0 Event in Mumbai

Explore OnePlus Pawtraits 2.0 in Mumbai, where pet lovers captured stunning portraits of their pets using the advanced OnePlus 12 camera

OnePlus, a global technology company, successfully held the Pawtraits 2.0 event in Mumbai, where pet owners had the opportunity to have professional portraits taken of their pets using the OnePlus 12 smartphone equipped with the 4th Gen Hasselblad Camera System for Mobile.

Key Highlights:

Over 140 pets were photographed at the event.

The OnePlus 12 features advanced camera technology, including a 50MP wide-angle camera and Sony LYT-808 sensor.

The event offered various photography and videography styles, providing a fun-filled day for attendees and their pets.

Event Details and Photography Features

The event attracted pet lovers from across Mumbai, who enjoyed a day of photography and community activities. The OnePlus 12’s camera capabilities were at the forefront, equipped with the latest Hasselblad technology, enabling users to capture high-quality portraits of their pets. This technology includes Hasselblad Portrait Mode, which simulates the bokeh and flares typical of Hasselblad’s professional cameras.

Ishita Grover, Director of Marketing at OnePlus India, commented on the event’s success, stating, “Pawtraits 2.0 showcased the exceptional camera capabilities of the OnePlus 12 and our commitment to offering unique experiences to our community.”

OnePlus’s Commitment to Technology and Community

The success of Pawtraits 2.0 underscores OnePlus’s commitment to harnessing cutting-edge technology to enhance community engagement. The company plans to continue hosting such events, emphasizing the integration of technology with everyday life and passions.

The OnePlus 12’s notable features, such as its 50MP wide-angle camera and advanced sensor, ensure detailed and expressive captures, essential for photographing pets in action. These features have set a new standard in mobile photography, particularly in capturing the dynamic and expressive nature of pets.