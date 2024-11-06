OnePlus Nord CE 4 and CE 4 Lite Users Get Early Access to OxygenOS 15 Beta in India

OnePlus is rolling out the OxygenOS 15 Closed Beta program for Nord CE 4 and Nord CE 4 Lite users in India. Be among the first to experience Android 15 and the latest OxygenOS features. Join the beta program today!

OnePlus is inviting its community to participate in shaping the future of its software by launching the OxygenOS 15 Closed Beta Testing (CBT) programme for the OnePlus Nord CE 4 and Nord CE 4 Lite in India. This exclusive program, based on the latest Android 15, offers a sneak peek into the upcoming OxygenOS 15 and allows users to contribute directly to its development.

A Collaborative Approach to Software Development

OnePlus has always valued user feedback, and this initiative further solidifies its commitment to a community-driven approach. By opening up OxygenOS 15 to a select group of 2,000 users in the closed beta testing phase, OnePlus aims to gather crucial insights, identify potential bugs, and fine-tune the software before its wider release. This collaborative approach ensures that the final version of OxygenOS 15 is optimized for a smooth and enjoyable user experience.

Eligibility and How to Participate

The closed beta testing, announced on the OnePlus Community page, is currently accepting applications from active members of the OnePlus Community who own a OnePlus Nord CE 4 or Nord CE 4 Lite in India. To ensure compatibility and a consistent testing environment, participants must have updated their devices to specific firmware versions.

If you’re eager to be among the first to experience OxygenOS 15 and contribute your feedback, you can apply for the OxygenOS 15 Beta programme directly through your device settings. Navigate to Settings > About device > Up to date > Beta program and follow the on-screen instructions. The application window is open between November 4th and 6th, so don’t miss out on this opportunity.

Looking Ahead: Open Beta and Public Release

Following the closed beta testing phase, OnePlus plans to launch an open beta for the Nord CE 4 series, expanding access to a larger user base. This phased rollout strategy allows OnePlus to gradually gather feedback and address any remaining issues before the final release of OxygenOS 15.

By involving its community in the development process, OnePlus is demonstrating its dedication to delivering a refined and user-centric software experience. This initiative not only benefits users who get early access to the latest features but also helps OnePlus create a more polished and stable operating system.