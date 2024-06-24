OnePlus Nord CE4 Lite launched in India: AMOLED Display & 80W Fast Charging Under ₹20,000

OnePlus has expanded its mid-range offerings in India with the launch of the OnePlus Nord CE4 Lite. This new smartphone succeeds the OnePlus Nord CE3 Lite, introducing several notable enhancements, particularly in the display, battery, and charging capabilities.

OnePlus Nord CE4 Lite: Pricing and Availability in India

The OnePlus Nord CE4 Lite is available in two variants:

8GB RAM + 128GB storage: Priced at Rs 19,999

8GB RAM + 256GB storage: Priced at Rs 22,999

Eager buyers can purchase the OnePlus Nord CE4 Lite starting June 27th at 12pm from Amazon and the official OnePlus website.

OnePlus Nord CE4 Lite Specifications

The OnePlus Nord CE4 Lite boasts a vibrant 6.67-inch FHD+ AMOLED panel with a 120Hz refresh rate and 2100 nits peak brightness, a significant upgrade from its predecessor’s LCD screen. It retains the Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G SoC found in the Nord CE3 Lite.

Powering the device is a larger 5,500mAh battery with 80W fast wired charging and 5W reverse charging support, surpassing the 5,000mAh battery and 67W charging of the Nord CE3 Lite.

In the camera department, the OnePlus Nord CE4 Lite features a 50MP primary camera paired with a 2MP mono sensor on the rear, and a 16MP front-facing camera for selfies. While the rear camera setup is a downgrade from the Nord CE3 Lite’s triple-camera configuration, the larger battery and faster charging capabilities compensate for this change.

The OnePlus Nord CE4 Lite ships with 8GB LPDDR4X RAM and up to 256GB UFS 2.2 storage, runs on Android 14-based OxygenOS 14.0 out of the box, and is expected to receive at least two Android OS updates and three years of security patches. The device also carries an IP54 rating for dust and water resistance.

OnePlus Nord CE4 Lite: Design Refresh

The OnePlus Nord CE4 Lite sports a fresh design with a boxier body compared to its predecessor. The rear houses a dual camera setup with flash in an oblong island. It comes in three eye-catching colors: Super Silver, Mega Blue, and Ultra Orange.

