OnePlus Offers Lifetime Warranty Against Green Line Issues for All Smartphones in India

OnePlus offers a lifetime warranty against green line issues for all its smartphones in India, featuring enhanced display technology and rigorous quality control.

OnePlus has announced a new initiative to address the issue of green lines appearing on AMOLED displays, a problem that has plagued smartphone users across various brands. This “Green Line Worry-Free Solution” combines advanced display technology, rigorous quality control, and a lifetime warranty for all OnePlus users in India, covering both old and new models.

Enhanced Durability and Quality Control

To combat this issue, OnePlus has incorporated an Enhanced Edge Bonding Layer into its AMOLED displays. This protective layer, made with PVX material, shields the display from moisture and oxygen damage, increasing its durability in India’s hot and humid climate. Ramagopala Reddy P, Vice President at OnePlus India, emphasized the company’s commitment to ensuring their devices withstand the unique climate challenges faced by Indian users.

Furthermore, OnePlus subjects its devices to over 180 tests, including the “Double 85” test, which exposes displays to 85 degrees Celsius and 85% humidity, simulating extreme conditions. This rigorous testing ensures the longevity and reliability of their devices in real-world scenarios.

Lifetime Warranty and Customer Commitment

Robin Liu, CEO of OnePlus India, highlighted the significance of this initiative, stating that OnePlus is the first brand to offer a lifetime warranty for its phones in India. This bold move underscores their confidence in their technology and their dedication to customer satisfaction. This lifetime warranty against green line issues extends to all OnePlus smartphones, reinforcing their commitment to providing long-term support to their customers.

This “Green Line Worry-Free Solution” provides OnePlus users in India with peace of mind, assuring them that they can enjoy their smartphones without worrying about display problems. The combination of cutting-edge technology, stringent quality control measures, and a lifetime guarantee solidifies OnePlus’s position as a leader in the smartphone industry.

Earlier this year, OnePlus also offered a lifetime free screen upgrade to users of the OnePlus 8 Pro, OnePlus 8T, OnePlus 9, and OnePlus 9R as part of its Red Cable Club loyalty program. This further demonstrates their commitment to customer satisfaction and their dedication to providing value-added services to their loyal user base.