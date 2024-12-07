ASUS Sets the Bar for Gaming and Content Creation with Visionary 2025 Display Lineup

07/12/2024
Shweta Bansal
2 Min Read
ASUS unveils its 2025 monitor lineup featuring ROG, ProArt, and ZenScreen models with cutting-edge technology for gaming, content creation, and portable productivity

ASUS has announced a new lineup of monitors for 2025 that cater to a wide range of users, from gamers to content creators. The new lineup includes monitors from the Republic of Gamers (ROG), ProArt, and ZenScreen series, each with its own unique features and benefits.

ROG Monitors for Gaming Enthusiasts

ASUS Sets the Bar for Gaming and Content Creation with Visionary 2025 Display Lineup with a 4K resolution and a 240Hz refresh rate. The monitor also supports Dolby Vision, which enhances visuals with unparalleled brightness, contrast, and vibrant colors. ASUS also showcased accessories like the ROG Aura Monitor Light Bar for immersive setups and the Ergo Monitor Arm for ergonomic perfection.

ProArt Displays for Creative Professionals

For content creators, ASUS has announced the ProArt PA278CFRV, a QHD IPS panel with 95% DCI-P3 color accuracy and a 100Hz refresh rate. The monitor also features a USB-C port with 96W Power Delivery, which allows it to be used with laptops and tablets.

Portable Innovation with ZenScreen

ASUS also announced the ZenScreen Fold OLED MQ17QH, the world’s first foldable OLED monitor. The monitor has a 17.3-inch display with a QHD resolution and 100% DCI-P3 color gamut. It also features a waterdrop hinge that allows it to be folded in half for easy transport.

Overall, the new ASUS monitor lineup for 2025 offers something for everyone. Whether you are a gamer, a content creator, or someone who needs a portable monitor for work or travel, ASUS has a monitor that will meet your needs.

Shweta Bansal

An MA in Mass Communication from Delhi University and 7 years in tech journalism, Shweta focuses on AI and IoT. Her work, particularly on women's roles in tech, has garnered attention in both national and international tech forums. Her insightful articles, featured in leading tech publications, blend complex tech trends with engaging narratives.

