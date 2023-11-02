OnePlus Unveils a Host of Products for Diwali Gifting

With Diwali on the horizon, OnePlus introduces a variety of products suited for the festive season’s gifting culture. Ranging from the latest smartphones like the OnePlus Open to entertainment devices such as tablets, and the OnePlus Nord series, the brand aims to cater to the diverse preferences of consumers. This selection also includes OnePlus’s audio products and the newest addition to their TV lineup.

OnePlus Open sports dual 2K 120Hz fluid AMOLED ProXDR displays with a Snapdragon® 8 Gen 2 Mobile Platform.

sports dual 2K 120Hz fluid AMOLED ProXDR displays with a Snapdragon® 8 Gen 2 Mobile Platform. OnePlus 11 5G and OnePlus 11R 5G flagships feature top-tier cameras, powerful chipsets, and fast charging technologies.

and flagships feature top-tier cameras, powerful chipsets, and fast charging technologies. OnePlus Nord 3 5G and OnePlus Nord CE 3 5G are designed to provide quality performance and battery life at competitive prices.

and are designed to provide quality performance and battery life at competitive prices. OnePlus Pad Go introduces an affordable big-screen experience with 2.4K resolution.

introduces an affordable big-screen experience with 2.4K resolution. OnePlus Audio line-up includes the Nord Buds 2r, Nord Buds 2, and Buds Pro 2, catering to different user needs.

line-up includes the Nord Buds 2r, Nord Buds 2, and Buds Pro 2, catering to different user needs. OnePlus TV range expands with the OnePlus TV 65 Q2 Pro and the budget-friendly OnePlus TV Y Series 40 Y1S.

OnePlus has launched its latest device, the OnePlus Open, in the Indian market. The smartphone is characterized by its dual fluid AMOLED displays and the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Mobile Platform. Moreover, it features 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM and 512GB of UFS 4.0 ROM, backed by a 4,805mAh battery and 67W SUPERVOOC charging.

The company’s flagship lineup saw the addition of the OnePlus 11 5G and 11R 5G, both boasting significant performance improvements and fast charging systems. The OnePlus 11 5G Marble Odyssey, exclusively available in India, presents a unique design, while the OnePlus 11R 5G introduces the vibrant Solar Red special edition.

The OnePlus Nord series is represented by the Nord 3 5G and Nord CE 3 5G, both featuring 5000mAh batteries and high-quality Sony IMX890 sensors for photography, with the Nord 3 5G starting at INR 33,999 and the Nord CE 3 5G at INR 26,999.

In the tablet sector, OnePlus offers the OnePlus Pad Go with a 2.4K resolution display at a starting price of INR 19,999, targeting the affordable entertainment segment.

For audio enthusiasts, OnePlus Nord Buds 2r and Nord Buds 2 provide options with different features such as Extra Large Drivers and active noise cancellation, respectively, with prices beginning at INR 1,799 and INR 2,499. The OnePlus Buds Pro 2 and OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z2 series also receive mention for their advanced audio capabilities.

OnePlus’s TV offerings are bolstered by the premium OnePlus TV 65 Q2 Pro with 4K QLED technology and the OnePlus TV Y Series 40 Y1S, designed for those seeking affordability without compromising on quality.