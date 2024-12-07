OpenAI Considers Changes to AGI Access for Microsoft

OpenAI considers altering its agreement with Microsoft, potentially granting access to advanced AI models, including AGI, as it transitions to a public benefit corporation.

OpenAI is reportedly in discussions with Microsoft to revise their current agreement, potentially granting Microsoft continued access to artificial general intelligence (AGI) technology even after its development. This proposed change comes as OpenAI transitions from a non-profit research lab to a public benefit corporation, requiring significant capital to compete with industry giants like Google and Amazon in the AI landscape.

AGI Clause Under Scrutiny

The existing agreement includes a clause that restricts Microsoft’s access to OpenAI’s most advanced models upon the realization of AGI, defined as a highly autonomous system surpassing human capabilities in most economically valuable tasks. This clause, designed to prevent the misuse of AGI for purely commercial purposes, may be removed to encourage continued investment from Microsoft, which has already invested over $13 billion in OpenAI.

OpenAI’s Transformation and Capital Needs

OpenAI, currently valued at $150 billion and led by Sam Altman, is evolving into a profit-driven entity. This shift necessitates increased capital to fuel the development of advanced AI models and maintain competitiveness. OpenAI’s increasing focus on profit has attracted criticism, notably from Elon Musk, an early supporter and co-founder who has since launched his own AI startup, xAI.

Balancing Profit and Public Benefit

To address concerns surrounding the commercialization of AGI, OpenAI plans to retain an independent non-profit entity with a stake in the new public benefit corporation. This entity will maintain access to research and technology while upholding OpenAI’s original mission to benefit humanity.

Microsoft’s Stake and Future Involvement

The potential removal of the AGI access restriction is crucial for Microsoft, as continued investment may hinge on accessing OpenAI’s most advanced technologies. While neither OpenAI nor Microsoft has officially commented on the ongoing negotiations, the outcome will significantly impact the future of their partnership and the development of AGI.