OpenAI Considers Changes to AGI Access for Microsoft

07/12/2024
Mahak Aggarwal
2 Min Read
Add Comment
OpenAI Considers Changes to AGI Access for Microsoft
OpenAI considers altering its agreement with Microsoft, potentially granting access to advanced AI models, including AGI, as it transitions to a public benefit corporation.

OpenAI is reportedly in discussions with Microsoft to revise their current agreement, potentially granting Microsoft continued access to artificial general intelligence (AGI) technology even after its development. This proposed change comes as OpenAI transitions from a non-profit research lab to a public benefit corporation, requiring significant capital to compete with industry giants like Google and Amazon in the AI landscape.

AGI Clause Under Scrutiny

The existing agreement includes a clause that restricts Microsoft’s access to OpenAI’s most advanced models upon the realization of AGI, defined as a highly autonomous system surpassing human capabilities in most economically valuable tasks. This clause, designed to prevent the misuse of AGI for purely commercial purposes, may be removed to encourage continued investment from Microsoft, which has already invested over $13 billion in OpenAI.

OpenAI’s Transformation and Capital Needs

OpenAI, currently valued at $150 billion and led by Sam Altman, is evolving into a profit-driven entity. This shift necessitates increased capital to fuel the development of advanced AI models and maintain competitiveness. OpenAI’s increasing focus on profit has attracted criticism, notably from Elon Musk, an early supporter and co-founder who has since launched his own AI startup, xAI.

Balancing Profit and Public Benefit

To address concerns surrounding the commercialization of AGI, OpenAI plans to retain an independent non-profit entity with a stake in the new public benefit corporation. This entity will maintain access to research and technology while upholding OpenAI’s original mission to benefit humanity.

Microsoft’s Stake and Future Involvement

The potential removal of the AGI access restriction is crucial for Microsoft, as continued investment may hinge on accessing OpenAI’s most advanced technologies. While neither OpenAI nor Microsoft has officially commented on the ongoing negotiations, the outcome will significantly impact the future of their partnership and the development of AGI.

FacebookXLinkedInWhatsAppRedditPinterest

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar photo

Mahak Aggarwal

With a BA in Mass Communication from Symbiosis, Pune, and 5 years of experience, Mahak brings compelling tech stories to life. Her engaging style has won her the 'Rising Star in Tech Journalism' award at a recent media conclave. Her in-depth research and engaging writing style make her pieces both informative and captivating, providing readers with valuable insights.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Follow Us on Social Media

Web Stories

Top Smartphone Picks Under ₹15,000 in December 2024: Samsung Galaxy F15 5G, Vivo T3x and More!
Top Smartphone Picks Under ₹15,000 in December 2024: Samsung Galaxy F15 5G, Vivo T3x and More!
6 Best Smartphones Under Rs 40,000 in December 2024: OnePlus 12R, Samsung A55 & More!
6 Best Smartphones Under Rs 40,000 in December 2024: OnePlus 12R, Samsung A55 & More!
Flagship Android Smartphones Powered by Snapdragon 8 Elite: realme GT 7 Pro, iQOO 13 & More!
Flagship Android Smartphones Powered by Snapdragon 8 Elite: realme GT 7 Pro, iQOO 13 & More!
Best phones under ₹20,000 in December 2024: realme P1 Speed, OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite& More!
Best phones under ₹20,000 in December 2024: realme P1 Speed, OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite& More!
Best phones under ₹10,000 in December 2024: Tecno Pop 9 5G, realme C63 & More
Best phones under ₹10,000 in December 2024: Tecno Pop 9 5G, realme C63 & More
Upcoming Smartphone Launch in December 2024: iQOO 13, vivo X200 and Redmi Note 14!
Upcoming Smartphone Launch in December 2024: iQOO 13, vivo X200 and Redmi Note 14!
View all stories
Top Smartphone Picks Under ₹15,000 in December 2024: Samsung Galaxy F15 5G, Vivo T3x and More! 6 Best Smartphones Under Rs 40,000 in December 2024: OnePlus 12R, Samsung A55 & More! Flagship Android Smartphones Powered by Snapdragon 8 Elite: realme GT 7 Pro, iQOO 13 & More! Best phones under ₹20,000 in December 2024: realme P1 Speed, OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite& More! Best phones under ₹10,000 in December 2024: Tecno Pop 9 5G, realme C63 & More Upcoming Smartphone Launch in December 2024: iQOO 13, vivo X200 and Redmi Note 14!