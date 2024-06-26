OpenAI Postpones ChatGPT Voice Mode Launch to July, Citing Technical Refinements

OpenAI, the creator of the popular AI chatbot ChatGPT, has announced a slight delay in the rollout of its highly anticipated Voice Mode feature. Initially slated for late June, the launch has been pushed back to July as the company focuses on ensuring the highest standards of quality and safety for its users.

The Voice Mode feature aims to enhance the user experience by enabling more natural and dynamic conversations with ChatGPT. Users will be able to speak to the chatbot and receive real-time responses, adding a new dimension to the interaction. However, OpenAI has stated that additional time is needed to refine the model’s capabilities and address specific technical issues before it can meet their stringent launch standards.

In a statement on the social media platform X, OpenAI outlined the areas requiring improvement, including the model’s ability to detect and refuse certain content, enhancing the overall user experience, and preparing the infrastructure for scaling to millions of users while maintaining real-time responses.

OpenAI plans to initially release the Voice Mode as an alpha to a small group of ChatGPT Plus users to gather feedback and make further improvements based on user experiences. The company aims to make the feature available to all ChatGPT Plus subscribers in the fall, but the exact timeline will depend on meeting their high safety and reliability standards.

Alongside the Voice Mode, OpenAI is also working on new video and screen-sharing capabilities, showcasing the company’s commitment to expanding the functionality of ChatGPT and pushing the boundaries of AI interaction.