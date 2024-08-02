Oppo A3X 5G Debuts in India with MediaTek Power, Blazing Fast Charging, and Budget-Friendly Price

The Oppo A3X 5G arrives in India, boasting the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 SoC, 45W SuperVOOC charging, and an attractive price point. Explore its features and specifications in this comprehensive review.

Oppo, a major player in the Indian smartphone market, has launched its latest mid-range offering, the Oppo A3X 5G. This phone aims to capture the attention of budget-conscious consumers looking for a blend of performance, fast charging, and 5G connectivity.

What’s Under the Hood?

The Oppo A3X 5G is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 SoC, a chip known for its capable performance in the mid-range segment. This is paired with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, ensuring smooth multitasking and ample space for apps, photos, and videos.

SuperVOOC Charging Takes Center Stage

One of the A3X 5G’s standout features is its 45W SuperVOOC charging. Oppo claims this technology can juice up the phone’s 5000mAh battery from 0% to 50% in a mere 19 minutes. This is a significant advantage for users who demand quick charging capabilities.

Display and Camera Capabilities

The phone sports a 6.72-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, offering smooth scrolling and vibrant visuals. On the camera front, there’s a dual rear setup with a 50MP primary sensor and a 2MP depth sensor. Selfies are handled by an 8MP front-facing camera.

5G Connectivity and Other Features

As the name suggests, the Oppo A3X 5G comes equipped with 5G connectivity, future-proofing it for faster network speeds. It also includes a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for security, dual stereo speakers for enhanced audio, and runs on Android 13 with Oppo’s ColorOS 13.1 overlay.

Pricing and Availability

Price: The Oppo A3X 5G starts at Rs. 16,999 for the base 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant.

The Oppo A3X 5G starts at Rs. 16,999 for the base 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. Availability: It will be available on major e-commerce platforms and retail stores across India starting [Launch Date].

It will be available on major e-commerce platforms and retail stores across India starting [Launch Date]. Colors: The phone comes in two color options: Starry Night Black and Glazed Green.

My Take on the Oppo A3X 5G

Having spent some time with the Oppo A3X 5G, I’m impressed by its snappy performance, thanks to the Dimensity 6300 SoC and ample RAM. The 45W SuperVOOC charging is genuinely lightning fast, and the display is a pleasure to use for multimedia consumption.

However, the camera performance is a bit of a mixed bag. While the primary sensor captures good shots in daylight, low-light performance could be better. Additionally, the lack of an ultrawide or telephoto lens might disappoint some users.

Who Should Consider the Oppo A3X 5G?

The Oppo A3X 5G is a solid choice for:

Budget-Conscious Buyers: Its competitive price point makes it a good value proposition for those seeking a 5G-enabled phone.

Its competitive price point makes it a good value proposition for those seeking a 5G-enabled phone. Fast-Charging Enthusiasts: The 45W SuperVOOC charging is a major selling point for users who prioritize quick top-ups.

The 45W SuperVOOC charging is a major selling point for users who prioritize quick top-ups. Media Consumers: The AMOLED display and dual stereo speakers make it suitable for watching videos and playing games.

Overall, the Oppo A3X 5G delivers a compelling package for its price, making it a strong contender in the crowded mid-range smartphone market. Its combination of performance, fast charging, and 5G connectivity is sure to appeal to a wide range of users.