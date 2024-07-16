OPPO and Ericsson Forge Global 5G Patent Alliance

Leading technology company OPPO and telecommunications giant Ericsson have entered a significant global cooperation agreement. This strategic partnership encompasses a global patent cross-license, technical cooperation, market expansion, and additional collaborative endeavors. Notably, the agreement’s cross-license extends to standard-essential patents (SEPs) crucial for cellular communication technologies, including the pivotal 5G standard.

Mutual Respect for Intellectual Property

Feng Ying, OPPO’s Chief Intellectual Property Officer, emphasized the significance of this collaboration. “This agreement reflects the mutual recognition and respect for each other’s intellectual property and establishes a solid foundation for our collaboration,” Ying stated. He further highlighted OPPO’s commitment to upholding intellectual property rights, advocating for fair licensing practices, and fostering a sustainable IP ecosystem.

OPPO’s Dedication to Innovation and Patents

OPPO’s nearly two-decade history is marked by substantial investment in research and development, resulting in a robust portfolio of intellectual property. As of June 30, 2024, OPPO had filed over 103,000 patent applications globally, with over 57,000 patents granted. The majority of these applications (91%) pertain to utility patents.

A Leader in 5G Technology and Standards

OPPO’s position as a major holder of 5G SEPs and a global innovator in smart devices solidifies its role as both a creator and implementer of technology standards. The company actively champions the adoption of these standards across the industry. By June 30, 2024, OPPO had filed over 6,200 families of global patent applications related to 5G communication standards, spanning more than 40 countries and regions.