OPPO F27 Pro+ 5G: India's first monsoon-ready smartphone with IP69, IP68, and IP66 ratings for dust and water resistance, launching on June 13, 2024.

According to a recent OPPO India survey on Instagram, LinkedIn, and X, 42% of over 6000 respondents need a water-resistant smartphone for monsoons, 30% want a waterproof device for beach or poolside use, 19% prefer drop-proof protection, and 9% value scratch-proof glass. To address these needs, OPPO India is set to launch the OPPO F27 Pro+ 5G, the country’s first super-rugged, monsoon-ready smartphone, on June 13, 2024.

Key Highlights:

First smartphone in India with IP69, IP68, and IP66 ratings for dust and water resistance.

Certified for Swiss SGS Premium Performance 5 Stars Drop Resistance and MIL-STD-810H Method 516.8 for durability.

Features Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 for improved drop and scratch resistance.

OPPO F27 Pro+ 5G Certifications

IP69, IP68, and IP66 ratings

Swiss SGS Premium Performance 5 Stars Drop Resistance

MIL-STD-810H Method 516.8 certification

Monsoon-Ready and Waterproof Features

The OPPO F27 Pro+ 5G includes waterproof features on key openings such as the microphone, speaker, SIM card slot, and USB port. The device uses a waterproof, breathable film for audio permeability and a silicone sealing ring for the USB port to ensure water-tightness. OPPO’s waterproof circuit design prevents water damage from monsoon downpours.

According to a 2021 Cashify report, water damage can affect the smartphone motherboard, leading to replacement needs. A 2018 international survey by the Organisation of Consumers and Users found that 35% of users experienced water damage within two years of smartphone use. The F27 Pro+ 5G addresses this issue and supports accurate touch operation with wet hands, thanks to its “Splash Touch” feature.

The phone’s three Ingress Protection (IP) certifications further affirm its waterproof capabilities:

IP66: Protection against dust and regular water jets.

IP68: Protection against dust and water immersion up to 1.5m for 30 minutes.

IP69: Protection against dust and high-pressure water jets at temperatures up to 80°C.

Military-Grade Durability

The OPPO F27 Pro+ 5G’s 360° Armour Body ensures durability against internal and external impacts. Its high-strength aluminium alloy front cover protects critical components, and interior cushioning materials enhance drop resistance. The device undergoes rigorous internal tests, including 20,000 charging interface tests, 200,000 button presses, 42,000 micro-drops, and high-frequency drops from low heights.

The device has received the Swiss SGS Premium Performance 5 Stars Drop Resistance certification and the MIL-STD-810H Method 516.8 certification, indicating its durability in various shock and drop tests. The Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 display provides enhanced drop and scratch resistance.

Premium Design

Available in Midnight Navy and Dusk Pink, the OPPO F27 Pro+ 5G features a leather back with a Cosmos Ring design and a 3D Curved AMOLED display. The leather back is coated with siloxane for stain resistance, allowing users to use the phone case-free. Its circular camera module and slim profile (7.89mm, 177g) offer a sleek and comfortable in-hand feel.