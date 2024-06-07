Samsung India Unveils 2024 Lineup of AI-Powered Monitors

Samsung, India’s largest electronics brand, has introduced its 2024 lineup of Odyssey OLED gaming monitors, Smart Monitors, and ViewFinity monitors, all featuring advanced AI capabilities.

Key Highlights

Odyssey OLED G6 features burn-in protection with Samsung OLED Safeguard+

Smart Monitor M8 offers AI-powered entertainment features

ViewFinity models designed for efficient workplaces

New Odyssey OLED G6: Enhanced Gaming Experience

The Odyssey OLED G6 is a 27” QHD monitor with a 360Hz refresh rate and 0.03ms response time, designed to keep up with fast-paced gaming. The monitor includes Samsung OLED Safeguard+, a burn-in protection technology that uses a pulsating heat pipe and a Dynamic Cooling System to manage heat effectively.

The G6 also features FreeSync Premium Pro, reducing screen lag and tearing, and OLED Glare Free technology to maintain color accuracy and reduce reflections. Its design includes a slim metal frame and adjustable ergonomic stand, providing both aesthetic appeal and comfort for long gaming sessions.

Smart Monitor M8: AI-Powered Features

The 2024 Smart Monitor lineup, including the M8, M7, and M5 models, integrates AI to enhance both entertainment and productivity. The M8, with a 32” 4K UHD display, uses AI upscaling for nearly 4K resolution content and Active Voice Amplifier Pro to optimize dialogue by analyzing background noise.

Other features include 360 Audio Mode for immersive sound, a built-in SlimFit Camera for video calls, and Smart TV apps for streaming without a PC. The M7 and M5 models offer similar functionality with varying screen sizes and resolutions.

ViewFinity Series: Designed for Professionals

The ViewFinity lineup, aimed at creators and professionals, includes the S8, S7, and S6 models. These monitors are built with a minimum of 10% recycled plastic and feature easy assembly with a no-tools-required stand. They support HDR10 and display 1 billion colors for accurate color representation.

The ViewFinity S8 offers 4K UHD resolution and a KVM switch for connecting and switching between two devices. The S7 and S6 models provide various screen sizes and resolutions, catering to different professional needs.

Price and Availability

Odyssey OLED G6: Starting at INR 92,399

Smart Monitor series: Starting at INR 15,399

ViewFinity monitors: Starting at INR 21,449

These monitors are available from June 5, 2024, on Samsung’s e-store, Amazon, Flipkart, and leading retail stores. Special offers include no-cost EMI options and instant discounts on purchases through the Samsung e-store.

Offers

The Odyssey OLED G6 and Smart Monitor series come with no-cost EMI options and instant discounts of up to INR 2,750 on Samsung’s e-store. Purchases of the Smart Monitor M8 include a Samsung Sound Bar, while the OLED G6 comes with Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro. Discounts of up to INR 11,100 are available on Amazon and Flipkart.

Product Specifications

Odyssey OLED G6

Screen Size: 27”

Panel Type: OLED

Brightness: 250 nits

Refresh Rate: 360Hz

Resolution: 2560×1440

Interface: 2 HDMI (2.1), 1 DP (1.4), 3 USB 3.0

Sync Tech: AMD FreeSync Premium Pro

Burn-in Protection: Samsung OLED Safeguard+

Stand: HAS/Tilt/Swivel/Pivot/VESA

Smart Monitor Series

Screen Sizes: 27” to 43”

Panel Type: VA, Flat

Brightness: 250 to 400 nits

Refresh Rate: 60Hz

Resolution: 1920×1080 to 3840×2160

AI Technology: 4K Upscaling, Active Voice Amplifier Pro

Smart Features: VOD, Gaming Hub, IoT Hub, Voice Assistant, Multiview

ViewFinity Series

Screen Sizes: 24” to 32”

Panel Type: IPS or VA

Brightness: 350 nits

Refresh Rate: 60Hz to 100Hz

Resolution: 2560×1440 to 3840×2160

Color Gamut: sRGB 99%

Stand: HAS Easy Setup Stand

Interface: USB-C, HDMI, DP, USB Hub

For more information, visit Samsung Monitors.