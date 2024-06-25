OPPO India’s “Imagine IF” Photography Contest Receives Over 34,000 Entries

OPPO India has announced that it received more than 34,000 entries for the first round of the 2024 “Imagine IF” Photography Awards. The contest, which concluded on June 15, attracted submissions from photographers throughout India, demonstrating a robust interest in mobile photography.

High Participation Across Categories

The competition, which initially launched globally in 2023, opened to Indian participants this year and has quickly gained traction. Photographers over 18 were encouraged to submit entries in nine categories, including Landscape, Portrait, Colours, and more. The Portrait category proved to be the most popular, drawing 26% of the total entries, followed by Landscape, which accounted for 20%.

Advancing to the Next Stage

Sushant Vashistha, Head of Digital Marketing at OPPO India, expressed satisfaction with the participation level: “The high volume of entries has highlighted new talent across the country, providing a platform for emerging photographers to showcase their skills on a global stage.” The top 50 photographers will proceed to the second round by the end of June, with the final six winners set to be announced on July 25, 2024.

These finalists will have the opportunity to use OPPO’s flagship Find X7 Ultra, featuring the world’s first Quad Main Camera, to capture their submissions for the next round.

Promotional Activities and Judging Panel

To promote the contest, OPPO India released a brand video on Instagram featuring SS Rajamouli and Raghu Ram, which illustrates the contest’s emphasis on creativity and supportive feedback. The entries are being evaluated by a panel of experts, including Joseph Radhik, a renowned wedding and portrait photographer, Aarzoo Khurana, a wildlife photographer, and Arjun Mark, a fashion photographer.

Awards and Opportunities

The competition promises significant rewards, with the Gold awardee receiving INR 5,00,000. Two Silver and three Bronze winners will receive INR 2,00,000 and INR 1,00,000 respectively. Additionally, all six top winners will have the chance to attend Paris Photo 2024 and collaborate on future photography-led projects with OPPO India.