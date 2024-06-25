Lyne Introduces Four New Affordable Bluetooth TWS Earphones in India

Lyne, known for its smart accessories and audio products, has launched four new Bluetooth TWS earphones in India. The newly released models, named Coolpods 27, Coolpods 37, Coolpods 38, and Coolpods 39, offer various features tailored to the needs of music enthusiasts and gamers. The products are priced starting at Rs 2,399 and are available at leading offline retail outlets nationwide.

Coolpods 27 – Durable Wireless Connectivity for Extended Listening

The Coolpods 27 earphones are tailored for users seeking reliable sound quality at an affordable price. They offer 40 hours of music playback and up to 2000 hours of standby time. Featuring Bluetooth V5.3 technology, these earbuds provide a stable 10-meter range of audio streaming. They are also IPX4 rated, ensuring resistance to sweat and making them suitable for active use. The Coolpods 27 come in three colors: black, magenta, and blue, combining style with practicality.

Coolpods 37 and 38 – Enhanced Audio for Gamers

Coolpods 37 and 38 are designed specifically for gaming enthusiasts. They share similar specifications but differ in case design. Both models support Bluetooth V5.4, offering 30 hours of music time and 35 hours of talk time, along with 300 hours of standby. These earbuds are IPX3 rated for water resistance, catering to intense gaming sessions. Available in black, white, and blue, these earbuds are crafted to provide an immersive sound experience.

Coolpods 39 – Advanced Noise Cancellation Features

The ANC-enabled Coolpods 39 earbuds offer a significant upgrade for audiophiles, with 50 hours of music playback and 55 hours of talk time, complemented by a standby time of 240 days. Equipped with Bluetooth V5.3, they ensure clear sound transmission. These earbuds are available in black, beige, and purple, appealing to users who value aesthetics alongside performance.

Commentary from Lyne’s CEO

Paresh Vij, CEO of Lyne Originals, commented on the launch, stating that their aim is to blend sound quality with stylish design at affordable prices. He emphasized their commitment to enhancing user experience through high-quality, accessible technology, especially targeting the youth.

The Coolpods are competitively priced, with the Coolpod 27 at Rs 2,399, Coolpods 37 and 38 at Rs 3,299 each, and the Coolpods 39 at Rs 3,999, reflecting Lyne’s strategy to cater to budget-conscious consumers without compromising on quality or features.