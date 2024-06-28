OPPO Reno12 5G and Pro: New AI Features and Faster Charging

OPPO’s latest smartphones, the Reno12 5G and Reno12 Pro 5G, have been officially launched, marking a significant enhancement in the company’s product lineup. These devices are integrated with cutting-edge AI technologies aimed at refining both user experience and productivity.

Generative AI in Photography

The Reno12 series introduces a suite of innovative AI-driven features designed to transform the photography experience. Key highlights include the AI Eraser 2.0, which allows users to remove unwanted elements from photos effortlessly, and AI Clear Face, which enhances portrait clarity even in group photos. The AI Studio feature offers creative possibilities, turning photos into digital avatars in various artistic styles.

AI-Powered Productivity Tools

The phones are equipped with the AI Toolbox, powered by Google Gemini LLM, which includes tools like AI Writer and AI Summary. These tools are designed to streamline everyday tasks such as content generation and meeting summarization, enhancing productivity significantly.

Design and Performance

Both the Reno12 5G and Reno12 Pro 5G boast a sophisticated design with a futuristic fluid aesthetic and a high-strength alloy framework. This design ensures robust protection against everyday damages while maintaining a sleek look. The phones feature a 6.73-inch 3D flexible AMOLED screen, offering a 120Hz refresh rate and HDR10+ support, making the display vibrant and smooth for all types of content.

Connectivity and Storage

Both models support extensive connectivity options including 5G, Wi-Fi 6E, and Bluetooth 5.4, ensuring high-speed access and data transfer. They come with 256 GB of internal storage, providing ample space for apps and media without the need for expandable memory.

The OPPO Reno12 5G and Reno12 Pro 5G stand out for their integration of advanced AI features, robust design, and powerful performance, making them a compelling choice for tech-savvy users looking for a smartphone that can keep up with their dynamic lifestyle and creativity needs.