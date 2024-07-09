Oppo Slashes Reno 11 Pro Price Ahead of Reno 12 Launch in India

Oppo is gearing up for the launch of its latest Reno 12 smartphone series in India on July 12th. In anticipation of this release, the company has reduced the price of the Oppo Reno 11 Pro by Rs 2,000, bringing it down to Rs 37,999. This strategic move aims to attract consumers with a compelling offer before the new series hits the market.

Oppo Reno 11 Pro: A Closer Look

The Oppo Reno 11 Pro boasts several impressive features, including:

MediaTek Dimensity 7050 chipset: This powerful processor ensures smooth performance and efficient multitasking.

This powerful processor ensures smooth performance and efficient multitasking. 6.7-inch 120Hz FHD+ display: The vibrant display delivers a visually immersive experience with fluid scrolling and vivid colors.

The vibrant display delivers a visually immersive experience with fluid scrolling and vivid colors. 50MP triple rear camera: The versatile camera setup, comprising a 50MP main sensor, an ultra-wide-angle lens, and a telephoto lens, empowers users to capture stunning photos in various scenarios.

The versatile camera setup, comprising a 50MP main sensor, an ultra-wide-angle lens, and a telephoto lens, empowers users to capture stunning photos in various scenarios. 32MP front camera: Selfie enthusiasts will appreciate the high-resolution front camera for capturing detailed self-portraits.

Selfie enthusiasts will appreciate the high-resolution front camera for capturing detailed self-portraits. 4,700 mAh battery with 80W fast charging: The large battery capacity, coupled with fast charging technology, ensures extended usage and minimal downtime.

New Price and Offer

Originally priced at Rs 39,999, the Oppo Reno 11 Pro is now available for Rs 37,999 in two elegant colors: Pearl White and Rock Grey. Additionally, Oppo is offering a 10% instant discount on the purchase of the smartphone, further enhancing its appeal to potential buyers.

Specifications

Beyond the aforementioned features, the Oppo Reno 11 Pro also offers:

256GB storage: Ample storage space for apps, photos, videos, and other files.

Ample storage space for apps, photos, videos, and other files. 950 nits of peak brightness: The display maintains excellent visibility even in bright sunlight.

The display maintains excellent visibility even in bright sunlight. 1080×2412 pixel resolution: The high-resolution screen ensures crisp visuals and sharp details.

As the Oppo Reno 12 series launch approaches, the price reduction of the Oppo Reno 11 Pro presents an enticing opportunity for consumers seeking a feature-packed smartphone at a competitive price point.