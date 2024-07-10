Oppo Strategically Discounts Reno 11 Pro Ahead of Reno 12 Series Launch

In anticipation of the much-awaited Reno 12 series launch in India on July 12th, Oppo has implemented a strategic price reduction for the Reno 11 Pro. The handset, originally priced at Rs 39,999, is now available for Rs 37,999 after a Rs 2,000 price cut.

Oppo Reno 11 Pro: Key Features

This move is seen as a way to clear existing inventory and make the Reno 11 Pro more enticing to budget-conscious consumers before the new models arrive. The Oppo Reno 11 Pro boasts a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with an adaptive 120Hz refresh rate, ensuring smooth visuals and responsive touch interactions. It is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8200 processor, ensuring smooth performance, and runs on Android 14 with Oppo’s ColorOS 14 interface.

The device also features a versatile triple camera setup, headlined by a 50-megapixel main sensor, and a 32-megapixel front-facing camera for selfies and video calls. Notably, it incorporates Oppo’s proprietary HyperTone Image Engine, first introduced with the Chinese release of the Reno 11 series in November 2023.

Oppo’s Strategic Move

Oppo’s decision to reduce the price of the Reno 11 Pro is a strategic maneuver aimed at attracting consumers seeking a powerful and feature-rich smartphone at a more competitive price point. This move not only benefits consumers but also allows Oppo to optimize its inventory management as it prepares for the launch of the Reno 12 series, expected to be the next big thing in the Indian smartphone market.

By offering a compelling discount on the previous-generation device, Oppo is creating a win-win situation for both itself and potential customers. This strategic approach is expected to generate excitement and anticipation for the upcoming Reno 12 series while ensuring that the Reno 11 Pro remains a viable option for those seeking a high-quality smartphone at a more affordable price.