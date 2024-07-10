iPhone 16 Series: Rumored Price Hikes, Specs, and Feature Upgrades

As the second half of 2024 unfolds, the tech world eagerly awaits the next generation of flagship smartphones. Among the most anticipated is Apple’s iPhone 16 series. This year, rumors swirl about upgraded camera sensors, advanced AI features, new processors, and more.

iPhone 16 Series Price

While official pricing remains unconfirmed, speculation suggests potential price hikes for certain models. The iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus may maintain their current price points in India, but the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max could see an increase of Rs.10,000 compared to last year’s models. Similar increases are rumored for the US and Dubai markets.

iPhone 16 Series Specs, Design, and Features

Beyond pricing, the iPhone 16 series is expected to deliver significant upgrades. Notably, all models may be powered by the A18 series processors for enhanced performance, though the standard iPhone 16 might feature a slightly toned-down version.

Display sizes are also rumored to increase for the iPhone 16 Pro models, reaching 6.3 inches and 6.9 inches for the Pro and Pro Max, respectively. A new “Capture Button” for enhanced camera functionality is anticipated across the entire lineup.

Additionally, the standard iPhone 16 models may sport a redesigned camera module, capable of spatial recording, and potentially inherit the Action Button from the iPhone 15 Pro models.