OPPO’s AI Ambitions: F27 Pro+ 5G Upgrade and F27 5G Launch

OPPO F27 Pro+ 5G to receive GenAI features update on Aug 22nd. AI Eraser, Image Matting, AI Studio & AI LinkBoost enhance user experience. OPPO F27 5G with latest GenAI features to launch in India soon at an attractive price.

OPPO is further solidifying its commitment to integrating artificial intelligence into its smartphone offerings. The company recently announced a significant update for the F27 Pro+ 5G, a device already renowned for its rugged construction boasting IP66, IP68, and IP69 ratings alongside Military Grade Durability and the resilience of Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection. This forthcoming OS update, scheduled for August 22nd, will introduce a suite of Generative Artificial Intelligence (GenAI) features, signifying OPPO India’s dedication to democratizing AI capabilities across different price points.

Unleashing Creativity and Productivity

The incorporation of GenAI features in the OPPO F27 Pro+ 5G aims to empower users with enhanced creative tools and productivity enhancements. With AI Eraser 2.0, users can effortlessly remove unwanted objects or photobombers from their images with remarkable precision, boasting a 98% image-recognition accuracy. AI Smart Image Matting 2.0 takes image editing a step further, enabling users to isolate multiple subjects or objects from a single picture and convert them into reusable stickers for fun and engaging visual storytelling.

The AI Studio feature introduces an exciting dimension to image creation, allowing users to generate AI-powered images based on a variety of aesthetically curated templates, ranging from classic cowboys and intrepid astronauts to futuristic cyberpunk heroes. Furthermore, AI LinkBoost leverages intelligent network management to enhance call quality and optimize network usage, ensuring seamless connectivity even in challenging environments like elevators.

Expanding the F Series with F27 5G

Following the success of the F27 Pro+ 5G, OPPO has confirmed its plans to expand the F series with the launch of the OPPO F27 5G in India. This new addition is expected to be positioned at an even more compelling price point, further extending the reach of OPPO’s AI-powered smartphones. While specific details remain under wraps, the company has assured that the F27 5G will also come equipped with the latest GenAI features, underscoring OPPO’s commitment to providing cutting-edge technology to a wider audience.

OPPO’s latest announcements highlight a clear trajectory towards making AI an integral part of the smartphone experience. The F27 Pro+ 5G’s upcoming GenAI update and the forthcoming launch of the F27 5G illustrate the company’s vision of empowering users with intelligent tools and features, fostering creativity, productivity, and seamless connectivity.