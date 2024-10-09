OTT Releases this Week: Releases on Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar, and More!

OTT Releases This Week: Stream new movies & shows on Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar. Don't miss the latest releases!

Get ready for a week of captivating entertainment as your favorite streaming platforms unveil a fresh batch of movies and shows. From gripping thrillers to heartwarming comedies, OTT releases this week offer something for every taste and preference. Whether you’re a fan of Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar, or other popular services, there’s no shortage of exciting new content to explore. So grab your remote, settle in, and prepare to be entertained by the latest additions to the streaming world!

New Movies and Shows to Watch This Week

The Greatest of All Time

This Tamil-language action thriller on Netflix stars Thalapathy Vijay in a dual role as a former anti-terrorism squad leader navigating missions, escapades, and themes of redemption and betrayal. With a release date of October 3rd, “The Greatest of All Time” promises a captivating watch. (IMDb rating: 6.6)

House Of Spoils

Premiering on Amazon Prime Video on October 3rd, “House of Spoils” is a psychological thriller that follows a chef (Ariana DeBose) as she opens her first restaurant in a haunted countryside estate. The film explores ambition, the pursuit of perfection, and the unsettling presence of the supernatural. (IMDb rating: 5.4)

Hold Your Breath

Streaming on Disney+ Hotstar from October 3rd, “Hold Your Breath” is a psychological horror set in 1930s Oklahoma. Sarah Paulson stars as a young mother battling anxiety and determined to protect her children from dust storms and a sinister presence. (IMDb rating: 6.6)

Manvat Murders

This Marathi crime thriller, available on Sony Liv from October 4th, delves into the investigation of seven real-life murders that took place in Manwat, Maharashtra in the 1970s. Expect an eerie atmosphere, themes of justice and perseverance, and a captivating mystery.

The Signature

Premiering on Zee5 on October 4th, “The Signature” is a poignant drama starring Anupam Kher as a man grappling with his wife’s critical illness and the emotional and financial challenges that arise. The film explores themes of family, love, and the struggles of caregivers.

CTRL

Netflix offers another thriller this week with CTRL, releasing on October 4th. Ananya Panday plays an influencer who utilizes an AI app to erase her cheating boyfriend from her life, only to find herself entangled in a missing person’s case.

The Tribe

Amazon Prime Video presents “The Tribe,” a reality show that follows five young Indian influencers as they navigate the world of content creation in Los Angeles. Premiering on October 4th, the series captures their personal and professional journeys with guidance from digital evangelist Hardik Zaveri.

Amar Prem Ki Prem Kahani

This romantic comedy on Jio Cinema, releasing October 4th, tells the story of Amar Mehta, a businessman seeking to escape an arranged marriage and find love with Prem Kapoor. The film explores themes of love, self-discovery, and societal expectations.

It’s What’s Inside

Prepare for a wacky horror experience with “It’s What’s Inside,” streaming on Netflix from October 4th. A group of friends at a pre-wedding party encounter a mysterious suitcase containing a device that allows them to shift their consciousness into other bodies, leading to a night of chaos.

The Platform 2

Netflix delivers a sequel to the 2019 Spanish film “The Platform” with “The Platform 2,” releasing on October 4th. Set in a vertical prison, the film continues to explore themes of social inequality and survival as the protagonist confronts a brutal hierarchy. (IMDb rating: 7.6)