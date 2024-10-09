One UI 7: Expected Release Date, Features, and Compatible Devices

While Google prepares to launch Android 15 for its Pixel devices and other smartphones, Samsung is busy crafting its own unique flavor of the operating system: One UI 7. This upcoming release, teased at the 2024 Samsung Developer Conference (SDC), centers around the principles of “simple, impactful, and emotive.” Samsung promises a significant overhaul with a brand new UX design, focusing on enhancing user experience.

Anticipated Release Timeline

Beta release: Developers can expect a beta version of One UI 7 before the end of this year. Interested users will likely need to sign up for access.

Stable release: The official launch of One UI 7 is slated for next year, coinciding with the release of the new Galaxy (presumably the Galaxy S25 series).

Predicted Devices Eligible for the Update

Although the Galaxy S25 series (Galaxy S25, Galaxy S25 Plus, and Galaxy S25 Ultra) will debut with One UI 7 pre-installed, a range of other Samsung devices are also anticipated to receive the update. This speculation is based on the typical update cycles and Samsung’s commitment to providing major Android updates for its devices.

The potential list includes:

Samsung Galaxy S24

Samsung Galaxy S24+

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra

Samsung Galaxy S23

Samsung Galaxy S23+

Samsung Galaxy S23 FE

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra

Samsung Galaxy S22

Samsung Galaxy S22+

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra

Samsung Galaxy S21

Samsung Galaxy S21+

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold6

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold5

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip6

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip5

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4

Samsung Galaxy A73

Samsung Galaxy A55

Samsung Galaxy A54

Samsung Galaxy A53

Samsung Galaxy A35

Samsung Galaxy A34

Samsung Galaxy A33

Samsung Galaxy A25

Samsung Galaxy A24 5G

Samsung Galaxy A15

Samsung Galaxy A15 5G

Samsung Galaxy A14

Samsung Galaxy A14 5G

Samsung Galaxy A06

Samsung Galaxy A05

Samsung Galaxy A05s

Samsung Galaxy M55

Samsung Galaxy M54

Samsung Galaxy M35

Samsung Galaxy M34

Samsung Galaxy M33

Samsung Galaxy M15

Samsung Galaxy M14

Samsung Galaxy M14 5G

Samsung Galaxy F55

Samsung Galaxy F54

Samsung Galaxy F34

Samsung Galaxy F15

Samsung Galaxy F14

Samsung Galaxy F14 5G

Samsung Galaxy F04

Samsung Galaxy C55

Samsung Galaxy XCover7

One UI 7: Key Features and Changes