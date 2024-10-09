One UI 7: Expected Release Date, Features, and Compatible Devices

While Google prepares to launch Android 15 for its Pixel devices and other smartphones, Samsung is busy crafting its own unique flavor of the operating system: One UI 7. This upcoming release, teased at the 2024 Samsung Developer Conference (SDC), centers around the principles of “simple, impactful, and emotive.” Samsung promises a significant overhaul with a brand new UX design, focusing on enhancing user experience.
Anticipated Release Timeline
- Beta release: Developers can expect a beta version of One UI 7 before the end of this year. Interested users will likely need to sign up for access.
- Stable release: The official launch of One UI 7 is slated for next year, coinciding with the release of the new Galaxy (presumably the Galaxy S25 series).
Predicted Devices Eligible for the Update
Although the Galaxy S25 series (Galaxy S25, Galaxy S25 Plus, and Galaxy S25 Ultra) will debut with One UI 7 pre-installed, a range of other Samsung devices are also anticipated to receive the update. This speculation is based on the typical update cycles and Samsung’s commitment to providing major Android updates for its devices.
The potential list includes:
- Samsung Galaxy S24
- Samsung Galaxy S24+
- Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra
- Samsung Galaxy S23
- Samsung Galaxy S23+
- Samsung Galaxy S23 FE
- Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra
- Samsung Galaxy S22
- Samsung Galaxy S22+
- Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra
- Samsung Galaxy S21
- Samsung Galaxy S21+
- Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra
- Samsung Galaxy S21 FE
- Samsung Galaxy Z Fold6
- Samsung Galaxy Z Fold5
- Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4
- Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3
- Samsung Galaxy Z Flip6
- Samsung Galaxy Z Flip5
- Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4
- Samsung Galaxy A73
- Samsung Galaxy A55
- Samsung Galaxy A54
- Samsung Galaxy A53
- Samsung Galaxy A35
- Samsung Galaxy A34
- Samsung Galaxy A33
- Samsung Galaxy A25
- Samsung Galaxy A24 5G
- Samsung Galaxy A15
- Samsung Galaxy A15 5G
- Samsung Galaxy A14
- Samsung Galaxy A14 5G
- Samsung Galaxy A06
- Samsung Galaxy A05
- Samsung Galaxy A05s
- Samsung Galaxy M55
- Samsung Galaxy M54
- Samsung Galaxy M35
- Samsung Galaxy M34
- Samsung Galaxy M33
- Samsung Galaxy M15
- Samsung Galaxy M14
- Samsung Galaxy M14 5G
- Samsung Galaxy F55
- Samsung Galaxy F54
- Samsung Galaxy F34
- Samsung Galaxy F15
- Samsung Galaxy F14
- Samsung Galaxy F14 5G
- Samsung Galaxy F04
- Samsung Galaxy C55
- Samsung Galaxy XCover7
One UI 7: Key Features and Changes
- New UX design: A complete visual refresh encompassing the user interface, animations, and icons.
- Revamped quick settings panel: A potential split-screen design for the notification panel, separating notifications and quick settings toggles.
- Brand new home screen icons: A redesigned set of icons for a fresh look.
- Optimised app opening and closing animations: Smoother and more fluid animations throughout the interface.
- Reworked camera interface: Improved camera UI for easier access to settings and controls.
- New battery icon: A pill-shaped battery icon with an internal display of battery percentage.
- Upgraded Galaxy AI capabilities: Enhanced AI features and functionality.
- One UI 7 promises to be a substantial upgrade, building upon Android 15 to deliver a refined and engaging user experience.
