PhonePe, G-Pay lead UPI in Nov; Flipkart’s super.money overtakes Amazon Pay

PhonePe and Google Pay dominate UPI in November despite a market dip. Flipkart's super.money overtakes Amazon Pay. RBI boosts UPI Lite limits to promote digital transactions.

The Unified Payments Interface (UPI) landscape witnessed a slight downturn in November 2023, registering a 6.6% decrease in transaction count and an 8.3% dip in transaction value compared to the previous month. This translates to 15.48 billion transactions amounting to Rs 21.55 lakh crore. However, despite this overall decline, the competitive arena saw some interesting shifts, with established players like PhonePe and Google Pay maintaining their dominance and newcomers like Flipkart’s super.money making significant strides.

Giants Hold Steady Amidst the Slowdown

PhonePe continued its reign at the top, processing a staggering 7.4 billion transactions worth Rs 10,88,635.03 crore. This constitutes 47.82% of the total transaction volume and 50.52% of the value, solidifying its position as the leading UPI payments platform. Trailing closely behind, Google Pay recorded 5.7 billion transactions valued at Rs 7,64,639.66 crore, securing a substantial 37.07% volume share and 35.48% value share.

Paytm maintained its hold on the third spot, facilitating over 1 billion transactions worth Rs 1,18,004.06 crore. The combined market share of these three giants exceeds 90%, underscoring their stronghold on the UPI ecosystem.

New Entrants Shake Up the Landscape

While the top three players held their ground, the competition further down the ranks heated up. Navi successfully fended off Cred to secure the fourth position in terms of transaction volume, processing 152.95 million transactions. However, Cred still commands a significant value share due to its higher average transaction value.

Perhaps the most noteworthy development was Flipkart’s super.money surpassing Amazon Pay in transaction volume for the first time since its launch in June 2023. Super.money processed 78.49 million transactions, demonstrating its growing popularity and potential to disrupt the established order.

A Diverse Ecosystem of Players

Beyond the top contenders, the UPI ecosystem boasts a diverse range of players catering to various needs and demographics. Axis Bank Apps and ICICI Bank Apps continue to be popular choices for users seeking integrated banking and payment solutions. FamApp by Trio has carved a niche for itself with its unique features and user-friendly interface.

RBI Initiatives Fuel Digital Growth

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) remains committed to fostering a robust digital payments landscape. In a move to further accelerate UPI adoption, the central bank recently increased the UPI Lite wallet limit to Rs 5,000 and the per-transaction limit to Rs 1,000. This initiative aims to empower users with enhanced convenience and flexibility while promoting financial inclusion.

The November data offers valuable insights into the evolving dynamics of the Indian digital payments market. While established players continue to dominate, emerging platforms are steadily gaining traction, driven by innovation and evolving user preferences. With supportive regulatory measures and increasing smartphone penetration, the UPI ecosystem is poised for continued growth and transformation.