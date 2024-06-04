Play Nintendo Tour Brings Games, Activities, and More To Fans

Discover the fun of Nintendo's "Summer of Play" tour with games, activities, and giveaways from June 15 to August 28 across the U.S. Join the excitement!

Nintendo has launched its highly anticipated “Summer of Play” tour, bringing a wave of excitement to fans across the United States. The tour, which runs from June 15 to August 28, 2024, offers an array of games, activities, and photo opportunities for Nintendo enthusiasts of all ages.

What to Expect

The “Summer of Play” tour aims to connect families and friends with their favorite Nintendo characters and games through immersive and interactive experiences. Key highlights of the tour include:

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe : Attendees can jump into the driver’s seat and race down iconic tracks with beloved characters like Mario and Luigi.

: Attendees can jump into the driver’s seat and race down iconic tracks with beloved characters like Mario and Luigi. Animal Crossing: New Horizons : Fans can relax by a campfire with Tom Nook and Isabelle, capturing memorable moments at the cozy photo-op station.

: Fans can relax by a campfire with Tom Nook and Isabelle, capturing memorable moments at the cozy photo-op station. Pikmin 4 : Visitors can pose in an oversized garden scene, celebrating the upcoming release of this highly anticipated game.

: Visitors can pose in an oversized garden scene, celebrating the upcoming release of this highly anticipated game. Pokémon Scarlet and Violet : Snap photos with Pikachu and other Pokémon, diving into the vibrant world of Pokémon.

: Snap photos with Pikachu and other Pokémon, diving into the vibrant world of Pokémon. The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom: Explore the evolved Kingdom of Hyrule alongside Link in this critically acclaimed action-adventure game.

Tour Schedule and Locations

The tour will make stops in several major cities, offering fans multiple opportunities to join the festivities:

Mall of America, Bloomington, MN : June 15-18

: June 15-18 The Gateway, Salt Lake City, UT : August 10-13

: August 10-13 Flatiron Crossing, Broomfield, CO : August 17-20

: August 17-20 Santa Monica Place, Santa Monica, CA: August 25-28

Additional locations are expected to be announced soon. Fans are encouraged to check Nintendo’s official website for the latest updates and full schedule details.

Activities and Giveaways

Visitors to the “Summer of Play” tour will receive a free Nintendo Summer of Play passport, which can be stamped after participating in various activities. Completing the passport earns attendees the chance to receive free Nintendo goodies, such as character-themed merchandise. Moreover, attendees can capture digital keepsakes at the Play Nintendo Mushroom Kingdom Yourself Photobooth and earn My Nintendo Platinum Points to redeem for rewards.

To add to the excitement, Nintendo Account holders who check in at the event will receive a special gift and 100 My Nintendo Platinum Points. Additionally, attendees will receive a GameStop coupon for $10 off a purchase of $75 or more on select Nintendo games and accessories.

Bringing the Fun Home

The “Summer of Play” tour is designed to create lasting memories and provide a glimpse into the whimsical worlds of Nintendo games. For those looking to extend the fun beyond the event, a variety of Nintendo Switch games will be available for purchase, including classics like Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, Animal Crossing: New Horizons, and new releases like Pikmin 4 and Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

Nintendo’s “Summer of Play” tour offers a unique blend of interactive experiences, beloved characters, and exciting games, making it a must-visit for fans. Whether you’re a long-time Nintendo enthusiast or new to the world of Mario, Link, and Pikachu, this tour promises a summer filled with fun and adventure.