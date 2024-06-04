Apple’s WWDC 2024 Keynote Scheduled for June 10 at 1 PM ET

Join Apple’s WWDC 2024 keynote on June 10 at 1 PM ET to discover the latest updates in iOS, macOS, and more. Stream live on Apple’s website and apps.

Apple’s highly anticipated Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) is set to begin on June 10, 2024, with a keynote address at 1 PM ET. This event will kick off a week-long series of announcements, sessions, and workshops aimed at developers worldwide. The keynote will be streamed live on Apple’s website, the Apple Developer app, Apple TV app, and YouTube, making it accessible to a global audience.

Keynote Highlights

The keynote is expected to unveil the latest updates to Apple’s software platforms, including iOS 18, iPadOS 18, macOS 15, watchOS 11, tvOS 18, and visionOS 2. These updates are anticipated to bring new features and improvements, enhancing the user experience across all Apple devices.

iOS 18: Among the most awaited updates, iOS 18 is rumored to include significant AI integrations, potentially featuring Google’s Gemini AI within Siri and other applications. This update is also expected to introduce more customization options for the home screen and support for RCS in the Messages app, addressing long-standing user requests.

macOS 15 and visionOS 2: Updates to macOS and visionOS are also highly anticipated, with visionOS 2 expected to provide new features for Apple’s AR headset, the Vision Pro, which was announced at last year’s WWDC. These updates aim to enhance the functionality and user experience of Apple’s computing and augmented reality platforms.

Additional Events and Sessions

Following the keynote, the Platforms State of the Union will take place, offering a deeper dive into the new technologies and updates introduced during the keynote. This session will provide developers with detailed insights into the tools and frameworks available for creating apps and services on Apple platforms.

Throughout the week, WWDC will host over 100 technical sessions where developers can learn from Apple engineers and designers. These sessions will cover a wide range of topics, from in-depth technical tutorials to best practices for app development. Additionally, developers will have opportunities to participate in online labs and consultations, where they can receive guidance directly from Apple experts.

Swift Student Challenge and Apple Design Awards

Apple continues to support the next generation of developers through initiatives like the Swift Student Challenge. This year, 50 distinguished winners will be invited to Apple Park for a three-day experience, including special activities and events.

The Apple Design Awards will also take place during WWDC, celebrating excellence in app and game design. These awards highlight the creativity and technical expertise of developers who push the boundaries of what’s possible on Apple platforms.

How to Attend

The entire WWDC 2024 will be available online for free, ensuring that developers around the world can participate in the event. For those interested in attending in person, Apple will host a special event at Apple Park on June 10, though space will be limited. Developers and students can find more details on how to apply for the in-person experience on the Apple Developer website and app.

WWDC 2024 promises to be a pivotal event for Apple and its developer community, showcasing the latest advancements in software and technology. Whether you are attending online or in person, this year’s conference offers a wealth of opportunities to learn, connect, and innovate.