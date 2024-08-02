PlayStation Portal Launches in India for Remote PS5 Gaming

PlayStation India launches the PlayStation Portal™, a handheld device for remote play of PS5 games over Wi-Fi. Available from August 3rd at Rs. 18,990.

PlayStation India today announced the launch of the PlayStation Portal™, a handheld device designed to allow remote play of PS5 games over home Wi-Fi. The device will be available starting August 3rd at major retailers across India for Rs. 18,990.

Key Features of the PlayStation Portal:

Remote Play: Play PS5 games on the go without needing a TV.

DualSense Features: Experience haptic feedback and adaptive triggers in supported games.

8-inch LCD Screen: View games on a vibrant full HD display.

60fps at 1080p: Enjoy smooth gameplay with high image clarity.

The PlayStation Portal aims to provide PS5 owners with a convenient way to access their game library remotely, whether they are in another room or traveling within their home Wi-Fi range. The inclusion of DualSense features also promises to deliver an immersive gaming experience on the handheld device.

Availability and Pricing:

The PlayStation Portal will be available at Sony Centers, Amazon, Flipkart, Croma, Reliance Digital, Vijay Sales, Blinkit, and other participating retailers across India from August 3rd, 2024. The price is set at Rs. 18,990.