Sony India Unveils BRAVIA 7 Series: Redefining Home Cinema Experience

Sony India launches BRAVIA 7 series with advanced features like Cognitive Processor XR, Mini LED, and XR Triluminos Pro for an immersive home cinema experience.

Sony India today launched the BRAVIA 7 series, a new line of televisions promising an enhanced cinematic experience for home viewers. The series boasts advanced features like the Cognitive Processor XR, Mini LED, XR Triluminos Pro technology, and smart functionalities like Google TV integration and SONY PICTURES CORE (formerly BRAVIA CORE).

A Cinematic Leap Forward

Sony’s BRAVIA 7 series aims to capitalize on the growing trend of home movie viewing. The series includes Studio Calibrated modes designed to replicate the image quality intended by filmmakers, enhancing the home cinema experience. With the introduction of Prime Video Calibrated Mode, viewers can enjoy optimized picture settings for movies, series, and live sports across various streaming platforms like Disney+, Prime Video, and Netflix. The BRAVIA 7 series is IMAX enhanced and supports Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos for immersive visuals and sound.

Cutting-Edge Technology for Lifelike Visuals and Sound

The BRAVIA 7 series is powered by the Next Gen Cognitive Processor XR, designed to replicate human visual and auditory perception. This processor utilizes a scene recognition system to optimize the picture for realism and highlights focal points for a transformative viewing experience. The XR Backlight Master Drive with a local dimming algorithm controls thousands of LEDs for impressive contrast. The series also includes SONY PICTURES CORE, offering a selection of Sony Pictures’ latest releases and classic blockbusters, along with the largest collection of IMAX Enhanced movies.

Enhanced Audio Experience with Dolby Atmos and Acoustic Multi-Audio

The BRAVIA 7 series features Dolby Atmos for multi-dimensional sound, along with Acoustic Multi-Audio technology that ensures sound comes directly from the screen, creating a seamless audio-visual experience.

Optimized for Gaming and Smart Features

Gamers will appreciate the BRAVIA 7 series‘ optimization for PlayStation 5, featuring Auto HDR Tone Mapping for optimal picture quality and Game Mode for minimized lag. The series also includes 4K/120fps, Variable Refresh Rate (VRR), and Auto Low Latency Mode (ALLM) for smooth and responsive gameplay. Powered by Google TV, the series provides access to a vast library of movies, TV episodes, apps, and games.

Additional Features and Availability

The BRAVIA 7 series can be enhanced with the optional BRAVIA CAM, which adjusts sound and picture settings based on the viewer’s position and supports gesture controls.

The new BRAVIA 7 series is available in 55″, 65″, and 75″ screen sizes and can be purchased at Sony Centers, major electronic stores, and online platforms in India.