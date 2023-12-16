POCO C65 Launches in India: A Blend of Performance and Design

POCO, a technology brand, announced the launch of its new smartphone, the POCO C65. The device is designed to balance performance and style, catering to the needs of consumers looking for affordable smartphones with compelling features.

Key Highlights:

MediaTek Helio G85 chipset for robust performance.

Sleek design with a 6.74-inch HD+ 90Hz display.

Durable build with Corning Gorilla Glass and splash resistance.

Multiple storage options, up to 8+256GB.

50MP AI triple rear camera and 8MP front camera.

Long-lasting 5000mAh battery with 18W fast charging.

Himanshu Tandon, Country Head of POCO India, expressed enthusiasm about the launch. He mentioned the success of the C series in the under 10K segment and emphasized the commitment to enriching the product lineup in the affordable segment with the POCO C65.

Design and Build Quality: The POCO C65 features a slim and ergonomic design, measuring 168mm x 78mm x 8.09mm and weighing 192g. It includes a side-mounted fingerprint scanner for enhanced security and ease of access. The device is designed to be user-friendly, balancing aesthetics and functionality.

Storage Options: The smartphone offers various storage configurations, including 4+128GB, 6+128GB, and 8+256GB options. It supports dual Nano SIM cards and a microSD card slot, allowing storage expansion up to 1TB.

Display and Visual Experience: POCO C65’s 6.74-inch HD+ display features a water drop design, with a 90Hz refresh rate and 180Hz touch sampling rate. The device also has TÜV Low Blue Light and TÜV Flicker-Free certifications to reduce eye strain.

Performance: Powered by the MediaTek Helio G85 chipset, the POCO C65 offers smooth multitasking and gaming experiences. It runs on Android 13 with MIUI 14 and promises 2 Android updates and 3 years of security updates.

Camera Capabilities: The device boasts a 50MP AI triple rear camera and an 8MP front camera. It includes features like film filters, night mode, and AI portrait mode for enhanced photography.

Battery Life and Audio: The POCO C65 is equipped with a 5000mAh battery and supports 18W fast charging. It also features a 3.5mm headphone jack for audio.

Pricing and Availability: The POCO C65 will be available on Flipkart from December 18, 2023, starting at INR 7,499. The variants are priced at INR 8,499 (4+128GB), INR 9,499 (6+128GB), and INR 10,999 (8+256GB), with special sale day offers available.