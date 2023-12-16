Vijay Sales Unveils Holiday Season Sale with Exciting Offers

Vijay Sales, a prominent consumer retail outlet in India, has launched its End of Year Sale (EYOS), offering substantial discounts for the festive season. The sale, beginning December 16, encompasses a wide range of products, including electronics, home appliances, and grooming essentials, available both in physical stores and online.

Key Highlights:

End of Year Sale (EYOS) starts from December 16 at Vijay Sales.

Discounts on a variety of products such as smartphones, laptops, audio devices, and home appliances.

Special offers on winter essentials including heaters, geysers, and kettles.

Promotions on grooming products and party essentials.

Sale available in-store and online at www.vijaysales.com.

The EYOS event promises a variety of deals, notably in electronics. Customers can find smartphones starting at Rs. 6,799 and iPhones from Rs. 53,990. Additionally, the sale includes audio devices beginning at Rs. 199, laptops from Rs. 8,990, and smartwatches starting at Rs. 899.

To address the winter season, Vijay Sales offers heaters starting at Rs. 1,399 and geysers from Rs. 2,999. Other winter essentials like kettles and microwaves begin at Rs. 699 and Rs. 5,900, respectively. Home comfort solutions such as hot and cold ACs are available with up to 40% off, and egg boilers start at just Rs. 399.

For grooming and styling, the sale includes ionic hair dryers from Rs. 639, men’s grooming essentials beginning at Rs. 649, and vacuum cleaners starting at Rs. 1,599. Party essentials are also part of the sale, with audio speakers from Rs. 799, headphones and neckbands starting at Rs. 599, and hair styling products from Rs. 639.

Vijay Sales aims to enhance the festive season with its range of products and discounts, making it an opportune time for customers to shop for their needs and gifts.