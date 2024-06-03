Poco F6 and Galaxy F55 Go on Sale, Phantom V Flip Gets a Big Discount

Discover the latest deals as Poco F6 and Galaxy F55 go on sale and Phantom V Flip gets a big discount. Find out all the specs, prices, and offers.

In the latest round of smartphone deals, the Poco F6 and Samsung Galaxy F55 have officially gone on sale, offering competitive prices and feature-packed specifications. Additionally, the Tecno Phantom V Flip is available at a significantly reduced price, making it an enticing option for those in the market for a foldable phone.

Poco F6: A Mid-Range Marvel

The Poco F6 has made a strong entry into the Indian market with its first sale today. Powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chipset, the Poco F6 promises impressive performance, supported by up to 12GB of LPDDR5X RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 4.0 storage. The device features a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with a 1.5K resolution, a 120Hz refresh rate, and support for Dolby Vision and HDR10+.

Key Specifications:

Display : 6.67-inch AMOLED, 1.5K resolution, 120Hz refresh rate

: 6.67-inch AMOLED, 1.5K resolution, 120Hz refresh rate Processor : Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 3

: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 RAM : 8GB/12GB LPDDR5X

: 8GB/12GB LPDDR5X Storage : 256GB/512GB UFS 4.0

: 256GB/512GB UFS 4.0 Cameras : 50MP main sensor, 8MP ultra-wide, 20MP front camera

: 50MP main sensor, 8MP ultra-wide, 20MP front camera Battery : 5,000mAh with 90W fast charging

: 5,000mAh with 90W fast charging Software: HyperOS based on Android 14

The Poco F6 is available in three variants:

8GB RAM + 256GB storage for Rs 29,999

12GB RAM + 256GB storage for Rs 31,999

12GB RAM + 512GB storage for Rs 33,999

As a launch offer, Poco is providing an instant discount of Rs 2,000 for purchases made using ICICI, HDFC, and SBI Bank cards, along with a Rs 2,000 exchange bonus​.

Samsung Galaxy F55: A New Contender

The Samsung Galaxy F55 also hit the shelves today, bringing with it a suite of high-end features at a competitive price. This new model sports a 6.7-inch Super AMOLED display, a powerful Exynos processor, and a versatile camera setup designed to cater to photography enthusiasts.

Key Specifications:

Display : 6.7-inch Super AMOLED, Full HD+ resolution

: 6.7-inch Super AMOLED, Full HD+ resolution Processor : Exynos 1380

: Exynos 1380 RAM : 8GB

: 8GB Storage : 128GB/256GB

: 128GB/256GB Cameras : 64MP main sensor, 12MP ultra-wide, 5MP macro, 5MP depth sensor, 32MP front camera

: 64MP main sensor, 12MP ultra-wide, 5MP macro, 5MP depth sensor, 32MP front camera Battery : 6,000mAh with 25W fast charging

: 6,000mAh with 25W fast charging Software: One UI 5 based on Android 13

The Galaxy F55 is available starting at Rs 27,999 and is expected to attract consumers looking for a reliable mid-range device with premium features​​.

Tecno Phantom V Flip: A Foldable at a Fraction

The Tecno Phantom V Flip, known for its affordability among foldable smartphones, has received a significant price cut, making it an even more attractive option. Originally priced at Rs 54,999, the Phantom V Flip is now available at a discounted rate during ongoing sales.

Key Specifications:

Display : 6.9-inch Full HD+ AMOLED, 120Hz refresh rate

: 6.9-inch Full HD+ AMOLED, 120Hz refresh rate Processor : MediaTek Dimensity 8050

: MediaTek Dimensity 8050 RAM : 8GB

: 8GB Storage : 256GB UFS 3.1

: 256GB UFS 3.1 Cameras : 64MP main sensor, 13MP ultra-wide, 32MP front camera

: 64MP main sensor, 13MP ultra-wide, 32MP front camera Battery : 4,000mAh with 45W fast charging

: 4,000mAh with 45W fast charging Software: HiOS based on Android 13

The Phantom V Flip’s foldable design, vibrant display, and capable performance make it a compelling choice, especially at its reduced price​.

The current deals on Poco F6, Samsung Galaxy F55, and Tecno Phantom V Flip provide excellent opportunities for consumers to get their hands on these advanced devices at attractive prices. Whether you’re looking for performance, camera quality, or the novelty of a foldable phone, these offers cater to a variety of needs and preferences.