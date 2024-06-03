Poco F6 and Galaxy F55 Go on Sale, Phantom V Flip Gets a Big Discount

In the latest round of smartphone deals, the Poco F6 and Samsung Galaxy F55 have officially gone on sale, offering competitive prices and feature-packed specifications. Additionally, the Tecno Phantom V Flip is available at a significantly reduced price, making it an enticing option for those in the market for a foldable phone.
Poco F6: A Mid-Range Marvel
The Poco F6 has made a strong entry into the Indian market with its first sale today. Powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chipset, the Poco F6 promises impressive performance, supported by up to 12GB of LPDDR5X RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 4.0 storage. The device features a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with a 1.5K resolution, a 120Hz refresh rate, and support for Dolby Vision and HDR10+.
Key Specifications:
- Display: 6.67-inch AMOLED, 1.5K resolution, 120Hz refresh rate
- Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 3
- RAM: 8GB/12GB LPDDR5X
- Storage: 256GB/512GB UFS 4.0
- Cameras: 50MP main sensor, 8MP ultra-wide, 20MP front camera
- Battery: 5,000mAh with 90W fast charging
- Software: HyperOS based on Android 14
The Poco F6 is available in three variants:
- 8GB RAM + 256GB storage for Rs 29,999
- 12GB RAM + 256GB storage for Rs 31,999
- 12GB RAM + 512GB storage for Rs 33,999
As a launch offer, Poco is providing an instant discount of Rs 2,000 for purchases made using ICICI, HDFC, and SBI Bank cards, along with a Rs 2,000 exchange bonus.
Samsung Galaxy F55: A New Contender
The Samsung Galaxy F55 also hit the shelves today, bringing with it a suite of high-end features at a competitive price. This new model sports a 6.7-inch Super AMOLED display, a powerful Exynos processor, and a versatile camera setup designed to cater to photography enthusiasts.
Key Specifications:
- Display: 6.7-inch Super AMOLED, Full HD+ resolution
- Processor: Exynos 1380
- RAM: 8GB
- Storage: 128GB/256GB
- Cameras: 64MP main sensor, 12MP ultra-wide, 5MP macro, 5MP depth sensor, 32MP front camera
- Battery: 6,000mAh with 25W fast charging
- Software: One UI 5 based on Android 13
The Galaxy F55 is available starting at Rs 27,999 and is expected to attract consumers looking for a reliable mid-range device with premium features.
Tecno Phantom V Flip: A Foldable at a Fraction
The Tecno Phantom V Flip, known for its affordability among foldable smartphones, has received a significant price cut, making it an even more attractive option. Originally priced at Rs 54,999, the Phantom V Flip is now available at a discounted rate during ongoing sales.
Key Specifications:
- Display: 6.9-inch Full HD+ AMOLED, 120Hz refresh rate
- Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 8050
- RAM: 8GB
- Storage: 256GB UFS 3.1
- Cameras: 64MP main sensor, 13MP ultra-wide, 32MP front camera
- Battery: 4,000mAh with 45W fast charging
- Software: HiOS based on Android 13
The Phantom V Flip’s foldable design, vibrant display, and capable performance make it a compelling choice, especially at its reduced price.
The current deals on Poco F6, Samsung Galaxy F55, and Tecno Phantom V Flip provide excellent opportunities for consumers to get their hands on these advanced devices at attractive prices. Whether you’re looking for performance, camera quality, or the novelty of a foldable phone, these offers cater to a variety of needs and preferences.
