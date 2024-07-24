Poco F6 Deadpool Limited Edition: A Collector’s Dream Come True

Unleash your inner superhero with the Poco F6 Deadpool Limited Edition! Get ready for a unique Crimson Red design, special packaging, collectible items, and a Deadpool-themed UI. Launching in India on July 26th, the same day as the "Deadpool & Wolverine" film.

Get ready for the ultimate superhero smartphone experience! The Poco F6 Deadpool Limited Edition is set to launch in India on July 26th, the same day as the exciting release of the “Deadpool & Wolverine” film. This special edition smartphone promises not only a unique Crimson Red design but also special packaging and collectible items for fans to treasure.

A Deadpool-Themed Delight

While most of the specifications are expected to mirror the regular Poco F6, the Deadpool Limited Edition will likely offer a 12GB + 512GB storage variant and a distinctive Deadpool-themed user interface. This means you can enjoy all the powerful features of the Poco F6 with an added touch of superhero flair.

Poco F6: Power and Performance

The Poco F6, launched earlier this year, boasts a stunning 6.67-inch 1.5K AMOLED display with a peak brightness of 2400 nits and a smooth 120Hz refresh rate. It delivers an immersive audio experience with dual stereo speakers and Dolby Atmos support.

Under the hood, the Poco F6 is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chipset, up to 12GB of RAM, and up to 512GB of storage, ensuring lightning-fast performance. It runs on Android 14-based HyperOS and packs a 5500mAh battery with 90W fast charging support (a 120W charger is included in the box).

For photography enthusiasts, the Poco F6 sports a dual rear camera setup with a 50MP main sensor and an 8MP ultrawide lens, along with a 20MP front camera for selfies.

A Must-Have for Deadpool Fans

With its unique design, exclusive collectibles, and top-notch specifications, the Poco F6 Deadpool Limited Edition is poised to be a hit among both smartphone enthusiasts and Deadpool aficionados. Mark your calendars for July 26th and get ready to grab this limited-edition marvel!