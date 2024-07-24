One UI 7 Wishlist: Anticipated Features and Expected Arrival

Samsung's One UI 7 is expected to bring exciting new features, including on-device AI, battery health monitoring, and enhanced customization options. Expected release is October 2024, with a beta program potentially starting in August.

Samsung’s One UI software has evolved significantly, becoming a polished and intuitive Android experience. With the upcoming One UI 7 upgrade alongside Android 15, anticipation is high for new features and enhancements.

What We Hope to See in One UI 7

While specifics are scarce, we can envision several potential additions:

On-device AI: The ability to run AI models like Google Gemini or ChatGPT on Samsung devices could revolutionize features like generative image editing and real-time translations, while also offering offline access and enhanced privacy.

The ability to run AI models like Google Gemini or ChatGPT on Samsung devices could revolutionize features like generative image editing and real-time translations, while also offering offline access and enhanced privacy. Battery Health Monitoring: This feature would provide valuable insights into the battery’s condition, crucial for long-term device usability.

This feature would provide valuable insights into the battery’s condition, crucial for long-term device usability. Customization: Expanding One UI’s already extensive customization options with features like resizable folders, new icon shapes, and dynamic widgets would be welcome additions.

Release Date and Beta Program

Based on past trends, One UI 7 is expected to launch around October 2024, shortly after the official release of Android 15. A beta program, likely starting in August 2024, will allow users to preview features and provide feedback.

Rumored Features

While unconfirmed, rumors suggest One UI 7 might incorporate several exciting features:

Partial Screen Sharing: Enhanced privacy and multitasking by sharing specific app windows instead of the entire screen.

Enhanced privacy and multitasking by sharing specific app windows instead of the entire screen. Notification Cooldown: Automatic volume reduction for repeated notifications.

Automatic volume reduction for repeated notifications. Sticky and Bounce Keys: Improved accessibility for users with varying motor control.

Improved accessibility for users with varying motor control. Rounded Icons and Widgets: A more iOS-like aesthetic.

A more iOS-like aesthetic. Quick Actions: A convenient menu of actions for apps.

A convenient menu of actions for apps. Notification Panel Pages: Separate dropdowns for notifications and quick settings.

Separate dropdowns for notifications and quick settings. New Camera UI: A redesigned camera interface with relocated settings and shortcuts.

Compatibility

One UI 7 is expected to be available on a wide range of Galaxy devices, including:

Galaxy S phones from S21 to S24 (including FE editions)

Galaxy Z foldable devices (Fold 3, Flip 3, and newer)

Recent Galaxy tablets (Tab S8, S9 lineups)

Galaxy A series phones (A15, A25, A35, A55 and recent predecessors)

International models from the Galaxy F and M series

The potential for AI upgrades, integration of new Android 15 features, and Samsung’s strong software support policy make One UI 7 an exciting prospect. It could be a compelling reason to keep your Galaxy device or join the Samsung community.