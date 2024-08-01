Poco M6 Plus 5G Launched in India: Budget-Friendly Powerhouse with 108MP Camera

Poco M6 Plus 5G launches in India with 108MP camera, Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 AE, 5030mAh battery, and more. Discover budget-friendly power.

Poco, the popular smartphone brand, has unveiled its latest offering, the Poco M6 Plus 5G, in the Indian market. This budget-friendly smartphone boasts impressive features, including a 108MP camera, a powerful processor, and a large battery, all at an attractive price point.

Key Features of the Poco M6 Plus 5G:

108MP Dual Camera System: Capture stunning photos with exceptional clarity and detail using the phone’s advanced camera setup.

Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 AE Chipset: Experience smooth performance and efficient multitasking with the powerful Snapdragon processor.

6.79-inch FHD+ 120Hz Display: Enjoy immersive visuals and smooth scrolling on the vibrant display with a high refresh rate.

5030mAh Battery with 33W Fast Charging: Stay powered up throughout the day with the long-lasting battery and quick charging capabilities.

HyperOS based on Android 14: Benefit from the latest Android operating system and Poco’s custom UI for a seamless user experience.

Multiple Storage Options: Choose between 6GB+128GB and 8GB+128GB variants to suit your storage needs.

Pricing and Availability:

The Poco M6 Plus 5G is available in three stylish colors: Misty Lavender, Ice Silver, and Graphite Black. The base model (6GB+128GB) is priced at Rs 11,999, while the 8GB+128GB variant is available for Rs 13,499.

Ready to experience the power of the Poco M6 Plus 5G? Share your thoughts and excitement about this latest addition to the Poco family in the comments below!